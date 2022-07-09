84 years of service to the nation
If Ashwin can be dropped from Test side, then Kohli can also be dropped: Kapil Dev

By IANS

New Delhi, July 9: Since November 2019, Virat Kohli hasn't scored a century in international cricket and has been in a lean patch across all formats. Now, legendary all-rounder and 1983 World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev feels that when ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin can be dropped, then Kohli could be dropped as well from the Indian team.

With players like Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer in the mix, it is getting tougher for Kohli to own a place in the playing eleven, especially with the Men's T20 World Cup happening in Australia in October-November.

"Now the situation is such that you might be forced to bench Kohli from the T20 playing XI. He will have to perform better. If world No. 2 bowler Ashwin can be dropped from Test side, then (the) world No. 1 batter can also be dropped.

"Virat Kohli still has a lot of ability and talent. You hope such a player comes back (into form). It's not as if you completely leave him out. If he isn't performing now, it's fine (to leave him out). Youngsters are playing well. But the day Virat scores runs, can you keep him out? If you can keep Ashwin out, you can keep anyone out," said Kapil to ABP News.

Talking further about Kohli's poor form and the rising competition from young cricketers, Kapil remarked, "At the moment, Virat is not batting at a level which we have seen him do over the years. He has made a legendary name for himself because of his performances. But if he isn't performing, you can't continue to keep these boys (young players) out.

"I hope there is a healthy fight for selection; the youngsters should look to outperform Virat Kohli. But Kohli needs to think, 'yes, at one point I was a big player, but I need to play like that No. 1 player again'. That's a problem for the team, which is not a bad one."

Kapil didn't like the fact that Indian players were being rested constantly and wanted clear reasoning behind giving players rest. "You can call it rest and someone else will call it dropped, it depends on what a human being thinks. Every person will have his own view. Obviously, if selectors don't pick him (Kohli), then it could be because a big player isn't performing and youngsters are doing that."

IANS


With youngsters performing, pressure mounts on Kohli ahead of his T20 return
8 July 2022 6:24 AM GMT

Birmingham, Jul 8: Star India batter Virat Kohli would be desperate to come out of his prolonged...

Sania bids adieu to Wimbledon with semifinal loss in mixed doubles
7 July 2022 9:58 AM GMT

Wimbledon, Jul 7: Trailblazing Indian tennis star Sania Mirza's swansong appearance at Wimbledon...

P.T Usha 8th from Kerala to get nominated to RS
7 July 2022 5:30 AM GMT

Thiruvananthapuram, July 7: Nomination of P.T. Usha, often referred to as golden girl for bagging...

Halicharan Narzary will be with Hyderabad FC till 2022-23
2022-07-06T19:30:58+05:30

Guwahati, July 6: Kokrajhar lad Halicharan Narzary has signed a new contract with ISL winner...

Malaysia Masters: Sindhu moves to second round, Saina bows out
6 July 2022 11:00 AM GMT

Kuala Lumpur, Jul 6: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu had to toil hard before emerging...

'Embarrassing' and 'pathetic': Kohli slammed on social media for his on-field celebrations
2022-07-06T12:43:59+05:30

Edgbaston, July 6: Former India skipper Virat Kohli's aggression and "embarrassing"...

Badminton Asia Technical Committee apologises to Sindhu for 'human error'
5 July 2022 9:57 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 5: Badminton Asia Technical Committee chairman Chih Shen Chen has apologised to...

Indian men win gold, women silver in the IAU 24H Asia and Oceania Championships
3 July 2022 10:13 AM GMT

Bangalore, Jul 3: Indian ultra runners stole the show in the IAU 24H Asia and Oceania Championships,...

West Indies great Lara congratulates Bumrah after Indian breaks his record
3 July 2022 7:59 AM GMT

Edgbaston, July 3: West Indies legend Brian Lara on Sunday congratulated India Test skipper for the...

Sindhu wins, Saina loses in Malaysia Open
29 Jun 2022 5:57 AM GMT

Kuala Lumpur, Jun 29: Two stalwarts of Indian women's badminton, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal,...

Hockey Olympian Varinder Singh passes away
28 Jun 2022 10:57 AM GMT

New Delhi, June 28: Hockey Olympian Varinder Singh passed away at Jalandhar in the early hours...

India to tour New Zealand for white-ball series after T20 World Cup
28 Jun 2022 5:29 AM GMT

Wellington, Jun 28: India will be touring New Zealand for a white-ball series comprising three T20Is...

Rohit Sharma tests positive for COVID-19: BCCI
26 Jun 2022 6:58 AM GMT

Birmingham, Jun 26: India skipper Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 in a Rapid Antigen...

With youngsters performing, pressure mounts on Kohli ahead of his T20 return
8 July 2022 6:24 AM GMT

Birmingham, Jul 8: Star India batter Virat Kohli would be desperate to come out of his prolonged...

Sania bids adieu to Wimbledon with semifinal loss in mixed doubles
7 July 2022 9:58 AM GMT

Wimbledon, Jul 7: Trailblazing Indian tennis star Sania Mirza's swansong appearance at Wimbledon...

P.T Usha 8th from Kerala to get nominated to RS
7 July 2022 5:30 AM GMT

Thiruvananthapuram, July 7: Nomination of P.T. Usha, often referred to as golden girl for bagging...

Halicharan Narzary will be with Hyderabad FC till 2022-23
2022-07-06T19:30:58+05:30

Guwahati, July 6: Kokrajhar lad Halicharan Narzary has signed a new contract with ISL winner...

Malaysia Masters: Sindhu moves to second round, Saina bows out
6 July 2022 11:00 AM GMT

Kuala Lumpur, Jul 6: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu had to toil hard before emerging...

'Embarrassing' and 'pathetic': Kohli slammed on social media for his on-field celebrations
2022-07-06T12:43:59+05:30

Edgbaston, July 6: Former India skipper Virat Kohli's aggression and "embarrassing"...

Badminton Asia Technical Committee apologises to Sindhu for 'human error'
5 July 2022 9:57 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 5: Badminton Asia Technical Committee chairman Chih Shen Chen has apologised to...

Indian men win gold, women silver in the IAU 24H Asia and Oceania Championships
3 July 2022 10:13 AM GMT

Bangalore, Jul 3: Indian ultra runners stole the show in the IAU 24H Asia and Oceania Championships,...

West Indies great Lara congratulates Bumrah after Indian breaks his record
3 July 2022 7:59 AM GMT

Edgbaston, July 3: West Indies legend Brian Lara on Sunday congratulated India Test skipper for the...

Sindhu wins, Saina loses in Malaysia Open
29 Jun 2022 5:57 AM GMT

Kuala Lumpur, Jun 29: Two stalwarts of Indian women's badminton, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal,...

Hockey Olympian Varinder Singh passes away
28 Jun 2022 10:57 AM GMT

New Delhi, June 28: Hockey Olympian Varinder Singh passed away at Jalandhar in the early hours...

India to tour New Zealand for white-ball series after T20 World Cup
28 Jun 2022 5:29 AM GMT

Wellington, Jun 28: India will be touring New Zealand for a white-ball series comprising three T20Is...

Rohit Sharma tests positive for COVID-19: BCCI
26 Jun 2022 6:58 AM GMT

Birmingham, Jun 26: India skipper Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 in a Rapid Antigen...

