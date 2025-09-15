ICC Women’s ODI World Cup trophy arrives in Mumbai; MCA honours women captains

Mumbai, Sep 15: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Monday unveiled a special wall at the MCA Sharad Pawar Indoor Cricket Academy and Recreation Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai, featuring photos of Mumbai’s women captains to honour their significant contributions to the city’s and India’s cricketing legacy.

Inaugurated in the presence of MCA President Ajinkya Naik, members of the Apex Council, along with international and domestic women cricketers from Mumbai, this gesture not only recognises these trailblazers but also aims to inspire the next generation of women cricketers.

The unveiling coincided with the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup Trophy Tour with DP World in Mumbai as the MCA welcomed the trophy, celebrating Mumbai’s rich cricketing legacy and enduring passion for the sport.

Mumbai has always been at the forefront of Indian women’s cricket. When India competed in its first-ever Women’s World Cup in 1978, the team was led by Mumbaikar Diana Edulji. Continuing that proud tradition, Jemimah Rodrigues will represent India in the upcoming 13th edition of the tournament, with Sayali Satghare also named among the reserves.

Players and officials posed with the World Cup trophy, creating memorable moments that reflected the pride and excitement for the global event, which has returned to India after 12 years.

Speaking on the occasion, MCA President Ajinkya Naik said, “Mumbai has always been a cradle of talent for Indian women’s cricket, producing leaders and match-winners who have made a lasting impact on the game. From Diana Edulji ji leading India in the first World Cup to today’s stars like Jemimah Rodrigues, our players have carried the city’s legacy with pride. This special wall is a tribute to our women captains, whose contributions will continue to inspire generations. The arrival of the World Cup trophy in Mumbai makes this occasion even more special and strengthens our commitment to supporting women’s cricket at every level.”

MCA Secretary Abhay Hadap said, “This special wall is more than a tribute - it celebrates the leaders who have shaped Mumbai’s women’s cricket. We hope it stands as a symbol of pride and inspires the next generation to dream bigger and achieve greater heights for the city and the country.”

The ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 will be played from September 30 to November 2 across DY Patil Stadium (Navi Mumbai), ACA Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam) and R Premadasa Stadium (Colombo, Sri Lanka).

--IANS