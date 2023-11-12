ICC WC 2023: IND scores 100 runs in first 11.4 overs against NED

Guwahati, Nov 12: After back-to-back wins in the ongoing ICC Men’s World Cup 2023, India scored 100 runs in the first 11.4 overs during the last match of the World Cup campaign against the Netherlands at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Ahead of the match, India won the toss and opted to bat against the Netherlands. During the opening of the innings, Indian batsmen Rohit Sharma (captain) and Shubman Gill displayed an outstanding performance with the team scoring 100 runs in 11.4 overs.

Shubman Gill smashed four sixes and three fours scoring a total of 51 runs in 31 balls before being dismissed by Paul van Meekeran. While Rohit Sharma scored 46 runs in 39 balls with seven fours and one six.

It may be noted that team India has qualified for the semi-finals scheduled to be played against New Zealand on November 15.