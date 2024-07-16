ICC to discuss cricket's 'Olympic opportunity' in Annual Conference to be held in Sri Lanka

Colombo, July 15: The International Cricket Council (ICC) will discuss ‘capitalising on the Olympics opportunity’ at its Annual Conference scheduled to be held from July 19 to 22 here in Sri Lanka. The T20 version of cricket will be part of the Olympic Games for the first time in Los Angeles in 2028. The ICC Annual Conference in the Indian Ocean Island marks the first time that it is being held in the Asian region.

"The mega cricket conference will bring together over 220 delegates from 108 ICC member countries from across the world, covering regions such as Africa, the Americas, Asia, East Asia Pacific, and Europe,” Sri Lanka Cricket, the governing body of the country's cricket, announced on Monday. The gathering of top cricket administrators and stakeholders from around the globe, the ICC Annual Conference provides the platform for discussions on the strategic direction of the sport, governance, and the development of cricket worldwide, it added.

Themed “Capitalising on the Olympic Opportunity”, this year’s conference is to discuss topics such as ‘Diversity and Inclusion,’ ‘environmental sustainability and the sport,’ and ‘Cricket’s triumphant return at LA28. "This is a significant occasion for Sri Lanka, and we wish to warmly welcome the delegates from around the world to our beautiful island. We intend to use this conference to contribute to the future of cricket and showcase the beauty and heritage of our country to the world," Shammi Silva, SLC President, said on Monday.

The annual conference will consist of a series of key meetings, workshops, and networking sessions, and key decisions will be taken for the benefit of the future of the game.