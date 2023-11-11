ICC suspends Sri Lanka Cricket over 'governance breach'

Guwahati, Nov 11: The International Cricket Council Board (ICC) on Friday suspended the membership of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) with immediate effect, citing interference of government.

This comes after the Sri Lanka sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe sacked the entire SLC board on November 6 after a humiliating defeat by the Indian squad during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match.

“… the ICC Board of Directors has determined that Sri Lanka Cricket is in serious breach of its obligations as a Member, in particular, its obligations under Article 2.4 (D) of the ICC Articles of Association (to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in its governance, regulation and/or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka). As a consequence, Sri Lanka Cricket’s membership of the ICC has been suspended with immediate effect,” the suspension order reads.

“The ICC Board will consider the precise terms of Sri Lanka Cricket’s suspension and the conditions it will need to satisfy in order to have its suspension lifted in due course,” it adds.

It may be mentioned that Sri Lanka has been knocked out of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign.