ICC introduces major changes to playing conditions across formats

Guwahati, June 27: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced significant updates to its playing conditions across all formats of the game, introducing new measures to improve pace of play, fairness, and player safety. These changes took effect starting June 17 with the World Test Championship clash between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Among the most notable amendments is the introduction of a stop clock in Test matches. Fielding teams are now required to be ready to bowl the first delivery of a new over within 60 seconds of the previous over ending. After two warnings, a five-run penalty will be imposed on the third breach. The count resets after every 80 overs to align with new ball availability.

In One Day Internationals, the use of two new balls for the first 34 overs remains, but for the final 16 overs, teams must now continue with just one of those balls, selected by the fielding side. This change is aimed at restoring balance between bat and ball during the death overs.

Boundary catch regulations have also been updated. A fielder who makes airborne contact with the ball outside the boundary must land and remain inside the boundary to complete the catch. Only one additional touch beyond the boundary while airborne is permitted.

Other key updates include:

Concussion Replacements: Teams must nominate designated concussion substitutes before matches. A mandatory seven-day stand-down now applies for concussed players.

DRS Wicket Zone: The DRS zone now reflects the actual outline of stumps and bails, ensuring more accuracy in LBW decisions.

Deliberate Short Runs: In addition to the five-run penalty, the fielding team can now decide which batter takes strike after a deliberate short run.

Wide Ball Trial (starting October 2025): Umpires will reference the batter’s position at the point of delivery for judging wides, not where they move afterward.

Additionally, domestic first-class cricket will trial like-for-like injury replacements, including for serious injuries during pre-match warm-ups.

These changes were recommended by the ICC Men’s Cricket Committee, chaired by former India captain Sourav Ganguly, and reflect input from members with experience in over 2,000 international matches.

The changes aim to modernise the game, make it safer, and ensure better pacing and fairness across all formats. The updated ODI and T20I rules will come into force with the Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh white-ball series starting July 2 and July 10, respectively.