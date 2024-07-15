I want to sit at same table as big guys: Alcaraz after completing Roland Garros Wimbledon double

London, July 15: After dismantling the 24 time major champion, Novak Djokovic, in the Wimbledon final in straight sets to complete a Roland Garros Wimbledon double, Carlos Alcaraz is hungry for more and said his main aim is "to sit at the same table as the big guys".



For the past two decades there have been a comparison of the records of the three GOATs (Greatest Of All Time); Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. But Alcaraz has already achieved something that none of them could; he now has four Grand Slam trophies in his cabinet before the age of 22.



"At the end of my career, I want to sit at the same table as the big guys. That's my main goal. That's my dream right now. It doesn't matter if I already won four Grand Slams at the age of 21," Alcaraz was quoted by Wimbledon. “I don't know what is my limit. I don't want to think about it. I just want to keep enjoying my moment, just to keep dreaming. So let's see if at the end of my career it's going to be 25, 30, 15, four (Grand Slams). I don't know," he added.

The Wimbledon champion also showered praise on Djokovic, who was unsure whether he would compete in The Championships until the days before the tournament. After withdrawing ahead of his Roland Garros quarterfinal against Casper Ruud, the Serbian great underwent surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee.



“I’m still believing that Novak is Superman because what he has done this tournament with a surgery just a few weeks before the tournament began. It is amazing. It is unbelievable,” Alcaraz said. "Honestly, as I said on court, I was talking to my team that the work that Novak has done has been unbelievable. Giving himself the chance to be able to play the tournament and making the final, it's something out of this world for me. I beat him today, but for me Novak is still being like a Superman," he added.

The 21-year-old has won two of the three majors this season and is younger than Djokovic, Nadal and Federer when they won their fourth major. He now locked in a tantalising battle for ATP Year End No. 1 with World No. 1 Jannik Sinner. The Italian leads the Spaniard by just 250 points in the ATP Live Race To Turin, which serves as a good measuring stick for the year end No. 1 race, according to ATP stats.

Alcaraz, 21, and Sinner, 22, have swept the season’s three majors and each star has claimed an ATP Masters 1000 trophy this year, too.



"I think it is good for tennis to have new faces winning the big things and fighting for the big tournaments. I'm really glad to have him there. As I’ve said many times, we have a really good rivalry, as young players that are coming up, fighting for these things as well. I think it's great for the sport, for tennis and I think for the players, as well," said the Spaniard.