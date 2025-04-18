How Subam Rabha became Assam’s first AFC A license coach

Guwahati, April 18: “When I didn’t even have money to pay for my coaching course, Khalid sir quietly paid the fee. That moment changed my life,” recalls Subam Rabha — Assam’s first AFC A License holder, who now serves as the Head of Youth Development at Indian Super League (ISL) side Odisha FC.

Today, Subam is known for shaping young footballers at one of India’s top clubs. But his rise in Indian football wasn’t a straight path. It was built on resilience, humility, and crucially, the support of mentors who believed in him when he had very little to rely on.

A life-changing gesture

Before taking up his current role, Subam spent nearly a decade with NorthEast United FC (NEUFC), serving in various capacities — from reserve team coach to grassroots coordinator, and even as a kit manager. It was during this time that his bond with Khalid Jamil, the former NEUFC head coach and current Jamshedpur FC boss, was forged.

“Khalid sir not only inspired me but also helped me personally,” Subam says during a conversation with The Assam Tribune. “When I was struggling financially, he paid Rs 10,000 from his own pocket so I could enroll in the AFC B License course. Without that support, I wouldn’t have taken the next step.”

That simple act of kindness became a turning point — not just in his career, but in his understanding of what it means to lead.

Learning from the best

Another mentor who left a deep impact was Dutch coach Eelco Schattorie, also a former NEUFC coach.

“Eelco sir used to share tactical insights and handwritten notes. I still refer to them. Even now, he’s just a message away. That kind of mentorship is priceless,” says Subam.

But beyond tactics and formations, what struck Subam most was the value these coaches placed on humanity. He learned that coaching wasn’t just about formations or matchday strategies — it was also about compassion, trust, and fighting for your players.

“Khalid sir taught me that football is about more than the game. It’s about being a better human being. He fights for his players, and in return, the players fight for him,” he adds.

From kit room to touchline

Subam's early years with NEUFC gave him a front-row seat to elite football environments. From folding kits to watching tactical meetings in the dressing room, he absorbed every lesson.

“That experience changed everything for me. I was fortunate to be inside the room, listening to some of the best minds in Indian football. It became my classroom,” he says.

After his stints with the Highlanders, Subam worked with the Sreenidi Deccan for a brief period. Earlier, Subam was also associated with South Point School in Guwahati.

Building a culture of learning

As the lead instructor of the recently concluded AIFF D License course organized by Guwahati City FC in Azara, Subam has gone from student to teacher. He now hopes to inspire a new generation of coaches, especially from the football-loving Northeast.

“Coach education is not just about football tactics — it’s also about becoming a better person,” he says. “That’s what I learned from Khalid sir. And now I want to pass that on.”

Subam strongly believes that better coaches will lead to better players — and ultimately, a stronger footballing ecosystem in India.

Giving back

Today, Subam Rabha’s mission goes beyond wins and trophies. He wants to create a ripple effect, where knowledge, mentorship, and compassion define football culture in India.

“Football gave me everything — knowledge, mentors, and purpose,” he says with quiet pride. “Now it’s my turn to give back — not just as a coach, but as someone who believes in people the way others once believed in me.”