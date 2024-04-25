How Meghalaya talents propelled Mohammedan Sporting to historic I-League victory

Guwahati, April 25: Padam Chettri and Alison Kharsyntiew share many commonalities. Both are associated with football and hail from Meghalaya. Now, they've played pivotal roles in Mohammedan Sporting's historic win in the prestigious I-League this season.

“I’m so happy. I don’t know how to express my happiness,” exclaimed Padam, the goalkeeper, speaking to The Assam Tribune from his hometown Shillong.

This season, the Kolkata-based 133-year-old club clinched the I-League title for the first time, earning promotion to the Indian Super League (ISL), the country's top league.

“To be associated with a club like Mohammedan Sporting itself is an honour. Now, we are the champions. What else can I ask for at the moment? I never imagined that I would be playing for such a big club. I’m so proud of myself now.”

The journey has been a fairytale for Padam after his previous team Mumbai Kenkre FC struggled in the 2022-23 season. Kenkre FC managed only three wins, conceded 40 goals in 22 matches, and lost the right to play in this season's I-League.

Joining Mohammedan provided Padam a platform to showcase his talents and determination. He has been part of one of the most stable back-lines in the 2023-24 I-League season, conceding only 18 goals in 22 appearances, with eight clean sheets to his name.

“I was surprised when I got the offer from Mohammedan. But I had belief in my own abilities. I did not dwell on the past and worked every day to improve myself.”

Padam was also named the Best Goalkeeper of the season.

“I am very happy that my efforts have finally been recognized. We have all worked hard this season and won the league, which was the most important thing. But the individual honour is also special. I am thankful to my teammates and coaches,” said Padam.

Padam began his career at Rangdajied United FC in Shillong, then moved to Ryntih S&C, and eventually to Mumbai Kenkre FC before receiving the special offer in Kolkata.

For assistant coach Alison, coaching a team in Kolkata was a dream come true.

“I have always wanted to coach a team in Kolkata. Now we are the winners. It’s a privilege for me,” Alison expressed during a conversation with this writer.

The Black and Whites lost only two matches this season, finishing at the top with 52 points.

“There have been ups and downs, but the management (Bunkerhill Private Limited) has been extremely focused on their vision to win the I-League. And we did it,” added Alison.

Alison emphasized that winning the I-League is especially significant due to the high level of competition.

“All the I-League teams are very good… We had some tough games throughout, but our boys stuck to their plans and played good football. Everyone worked as a team, and thus we are the champions,” explained Alison.

Now, both are preparing for the bigger challenge in the ISL. Alison, a firm believer in modernizing the game, is working to upgrade strategies and tactics, while Padam is eager to rejoin his team and start training.

They understand the hurdles ahead but are optimistic about overcoming them.