How Manisha Kalyan's goal against Brazil in Manaus sparked an Indian dream

Guwahati, Aug 9: The evening was November 26, 2021. At the Amazon Arena in Manaus, under the floodlights, India’s women footballers were up against the mighty Brazil. For most, it was a daunting challenge. For a young Manisha Kalyan, it became the moment that would change her career.

Eight minutes into the game, she found herself in space. One swift move, one clean finish — and the ball was in the net. The scoreboard read 1-1. India eventually went down 1-6, but Manisha’s goal made the football world take notice.

“That moment, I will never forget in my whole life,” Manisha told The Assam Tribune on Friday, at the sidelines of the inauguration of the ASMITA Under-13 girls’ league at Nehru Stadium in Guwahati. “It was really special and I will remember it all my life. For me, it’s an immensely proud moment.”

Within months of that strike against Brazil, the offers started coming. She signed with Apollon Ladies FC in Cyprus — a move that led to another historic milestone. Playing for Apollon, Manisha became the first Indian to feature in the UEFA Women’s Champions League. Later, she moved to Greece to join PAOK FC.

Her journey reached another high recently when she was part of the Indian side that made history by qualifying for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026, to be held in Australia. In the qualifiers held in July this year, India stunned higher-ranked Thailand 2-1.

“I’m extremely proud of my teammates,” she said, recalling the win. “Everyone knows Thailand is a better team on paper. They even played in the World Cup last year. But for us, it was do or die. They took us for granted, and we showed them what we are capable of.”

The qualification was historic in more ways than one. For the first time, India earned their place at the continental showpiece through a successful campaign. The last time India played in the tournament was in 2003, when there were no qualifiers. In 2022, they participated as hosts but had to withdraw due to a COVID outbreak.

For Manisha, the target now is clear — do well in Australia and aim for the World Cup.

“Yes, obviously I want to play the World Cup for my national team,” she said. “And hopefully, I can also play in big leagues — in France, Spain, Latin America or the USA. I’m working hard for that.”

Playing in Europe, she says, has transformed her game. “My way of looking at football has changed. I’ve matured as a player. I’ve played with and against Americans, Colombians… players who are physically stronger and technically sound. These things help you grow,” she said.





The biggest difference?

“In Europe, they play matches every week, the whole year. In India, we don’t get that. The IWL lasts just two or three weeks. Over there, the competitiveness is on another level. They reach the ground well ahead of time. They live football — if you want to excel, you have to sacrifice other things.”

At just 23, Manisha has already played around 48 games for India. Her philosophy is simple: keep improving. “It’s important to learn from mistakes. I don’t want to repeat these. I want to be a better player every day.”

India are currently ranked 63rd in the FIFA women’s rankings, but Manisha believes they can break into the top 40 in the next three years. “It’s possible if we keep performing like this. There’s new talent coming through, and that’s important.”

Is she satisfied?

She smiles. “No, I’m not. I feel happy when I look back, but I want to go ahead, create more memories. That’s what keeps me going.”