How International Sports Influence Indian Betting Trends

Statistics indicate that over 40% of Indian users engage in betting and gambling activities. Moreover, the market has been unprecedentedly growing for the last few years. The industry revenue is predicted to reach $1.6 billion by the end of 2023 and will grow by approximately 9% annually by 2027. Entertainment has become more accessible for Indian residents with the quick evolution of international betting sites, accelerating customer demand.



Of course, loud sports events have a significant impact on the industry. Both domestic and overseas betting operators are available in India (but there are some local restrictions), so locals can enjoy a broad range of markets and thousands of matches to bet on. Such possibilities boost interest in online betting, and the possibility of getting instant additional income is the primary benefit.

The Globalization of Sports

Several decades ago, sports fans could only enjoy the anticipated international events when visiting them offline. Those living in the hosting country were lucky, but others had to book their flights, purchase expensive tickets, and so on. Of course, such activities weren’t affordable for everyone.

Luckily, the landscape has completely changed during the last few years. Users can now access any exciting match in live mode and follow the events in real-time from the comfort of their homes. Plenty of thrilling competitions are held weekly worldwide – and the Internet allows users to attend them without obstacles. Indian residents can access varied football tournaments, basketball games, and many other events wherever they are.

According to the surveys, cricket and rugby remain the most popular sport types in India. In addition, many country’s residents will hardly miss an international football match: even though loud competitions are rarely held in the region, fans can access them online. Sports now have no borders, significantly affecting the betting industry's development. Millions of viewers prefer to diversify their match-watching with a prediction on the outcome – which can eventually bring significant profits.

Evolving Demographics of Indian Bettors

As already mentioned, a significant part of the country’s population reported they’ve gambled and placed bets – and this trend is likely to develop in the future. Goa, Daman, and Sikkim are the states that have already legalized casinos and sportsbooks, so residents get involved in these activities without any penalties. However, it’s worth noting that legal websites must operate under valid licensing; otherwise, they will be banned.

The younger generation representatives usually prefer online betting since it’s convenient and accessible wherever they are.

Technological Advancements and Access

It’s impossible to deny the significant impact of technology and innovations on the betting industry's evolution. The latest improvements have made this entertainment more accessible to users, and Indian residents are no exception. Do you know the main tech inventions that changed the niche once and forever? Let’s reveal all the secrets:

Mobile sportsbooks allow punters to place their predictions wherever they are; most bookies’ websites are already compatible with smartphones and offer the best services.

Implementation of fast and secure payment methods; e-wallets, bank cards, and cryptocurrencies provides users with the chance to proceed with instant transactions.

Live streaming allows punters to follow any event in the world regardless of their location; in this case, they can attend any international or local match instantly.

Virtual reality betting is the most advanced system with immersive effect, allowing punters to feel like they are physically attending the event

All the above technologies boost user interest in sports betting. Entertainment has never been as accessible as it is now, so it’s not surprising that Indian risk fans are inspired by the chance to try the latest innovations. We are confident that more surprises are still ahead since betting operators and developers constantly work on new updates.

Impact on Local Sports

International sports events have a direct influence on the development of in-country industry. Indian residents prefer betting on loud competitions but also support their local teams. Modern online bookies provide access to various events, so punters can access the chosen game with a few clicks. Many prefer placing their bets on small competitions held in their region – and sometimes, the conditions are even more beneficial than when betting on international matches.

Bookies offer varied odds, so users should be attentive when selecting a platform. Compare the conditions and learn the available bonus offers to find the best place to make your prediction. As a rule, Indian sportsbooks offer both international competitions and local events, so punters can bet on both!

Future Trends

Statistics indicate that the industry is projected to experience stable growth in the following years. Even the smallest bet boosts viewer’s interest in watching exciting sports matches, as there’s the possibility of winning some extra cash. In addition, rapid technological development makes online betting more attractive and affordable for users: for instance, low-budget punters can get maximum benefits for a minimum top-up.

Virtual reality is another evolving technology that is forecasted to become more widespread in the future. The immersive effect it offers engages more users, as they can visit the anticipated match without leaving home. The technology is not so popular, and a limited number of online sportsbooks accept it. However, the user demand is growing – so more betting operators are likely to support the trend in the future.

Final Insight

The betting industry is booming globally, and India is among the fastest-growing market. Even though entertainment has been popular for decades, technological innovations have revolutionized the market, making it accessible for everyone. Punters can now enjoy live-streaming of the most anticipated sports tournaments or even follow every little detail through their VR glasses. On the other hand, betting doesn’t require users to invest a fortune, as a couple of dollars is enough to place a prediction on local or international championships.