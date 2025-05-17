Hockey India names 24-member junior women’s team for Four Nations Tournament in Argentina

New Delhi, May 17: Hockey India has announced the 24-member junior women’s team that will participate in the upcoming Four Nations Tournament in Rosario, Argentina, from May 25 to June 2.

The tournament will feature four countries - Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, and India. As part of their preparation for the FIH Hockey Junior Women’s World Cup in December, the Indian team will play two matches against each of the participating nations to evaluate their performance, assess team combinations, and refine strategies.

The Indian squad will be led by goalkeeper Nidhi, who has been named the captain while forward Hina Bano will serve as the Vice-Captain. The selected team includes Engil Harsha Rani Minz as the second goalkeeper, while Vidyashree V has been named as a standby. The defensive unit comprises Mamita Oram, Lalthantluangi, Manisha, Puja Sahoo, Parwati Topno, Nandini, and Sakshi Shukla.

The midfield will feature Priyanka Yadav, Anisha Sahu, Rajni Kerketta, Binima Dhan, Khaidem Shileima Chanu, Sanjana Horo, Supriya Kujur, and Priyanka Dogra, with Huda Khan and Munmuni Das listed as standby midfielders. The forward line includes Hina Bano, Sonam, Sukhveer Kaur, Geeta Yadav, Lalrinpuii, Kanika Siwach and Karmanpreet Kaur, while Selestina Horo has been named as a standby forward.

Speaking about the squad selection, Indian junior women’s team coach Tushar Khandker said, “We are looking to identify our best players from this squad, especially with the Junior World Cup just six months away. This tour will provide valuable international exposure and experience for the players. In the long term, we are also preparing them for a smooth transition to the senior team. That transition is only possible if they perform well in major tournaments like the World Cup, which makes this tour extremely important.”

India will take on Chile in their opening match of the tournament on May 25.

