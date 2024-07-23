Hockey India name core probables ahead of Asian Champions Trophy

New Delhi, July 23: Hockey India on Tuesday named a core probable group for the senior men's national coaching camp in SAI, Bengaluru ahead the forthcoming Asian Champions Trophy, to be held in Hulunbuir City, China in September. The core group includes players who didn't make the final cut for Paris 2024. It also includes players from the development group and the junior men's team. Players from the Olympic squad will join the ongoing National Camp on August 24 after a brief break. The camp will end on September 4.

Players called up for the national camp include goalkeepers Suraj Karkera and Mohit HS, defenders Varun Kumar, Amir Ali, Amandeep Lakra, Rohit, Sukhvinder and Yogember Rawat. Midfielders called up include Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Mohd Raheel Mouseen, Vishnukant Singh, Rajinder Singh, Ankit Pal, Poovanna CB and Rosan Kujur. Among the forwards called up are Maninder Singh, Karthi S, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Boby Singh Dhami, Uttam Singh and Gurjot Singh.

"While the senior squad prepares to begin our campaign in Paris 2024, we already have a strong set of players in the fringes waiting to get an opportunity to play for India again. With the Asian Champions Trophy scheduled only weeks after the completion of the Olympic Games, the preparations for this continental championship has already begun with the national coaching camp called up in SAI, Bengaluru.



"These players will continue to train together for the Asian Champions Trophy where India will go in as defending Champions. The Olympic Squad will join them on August 24," expressed chief coach Craig Fulton.



