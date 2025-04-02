Hockey India announces core probable group for senior women national camp

Bengaluru, April 2: Hockey India on Wednesday announced a 40-member core group for the ongoing senior women’s national coaching Camp at SAI. The camp, which began on March 23, initially featured 65 probables. Based on their performances over the past two weeks, the group has now been trimmed to 40 players. While 28 players from the existing core group have retained their spots, 12 new players have been selected from outside the core group in recognition of their impressive performances in the 15th Senior Women’s National Championship and their efforts in the initial national training camp, Hockey India said in a release.

Speaking about the selection, chief coach Harendra Singh said, “We have had some really grand sessions and testing. The selectors and the team have done a good job shortlisting the best 40 players available. After watching the National Championships, we believe we have identified some good talent and I'm sure they are going to serve the country well over the long-term. I am really excited to see how these young girls are going to perform now in the camp and take one big step for their future.”

The goalkeeping department sees four familiar names in Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki, and Madhuri Kindo, who have retained their places in the core group. They are joined by Samiksha Saxena from Assam Hockey, who has been rewarded for her strong performances in the national championships. In defense, eight players from the existing core group Mahima Chaudhary, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Jyoti Chhatri, Jyoti, and Akshata Abaso Dhekale have been retained. Meanwhile, Anjna Dungdung from Hockey Bengal and Suman Devi Thoudam from Manipur Hockey have been included in the squad.

The midfield unit continues to feature experienced names such as Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Salima Tete, Manisha Chauhan, Ajmina Kujur, Sunelita Toppo, Lalremsiami, Sharmila Devi, and Baljeet Kaur. Additionally, four new players Sujata Kujur from Hockey Bengal, Mahima Tete and Albela Rani Toppo from Hockey Jharkhand, and Pooja Yadav from UP Hockey have earned their place in the camp following standout performances. Among the forwards, the team retains Deepika Soreng, Navneet Kaur, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dungdung, and Mumtaz Khan, who have consistently delivered strong performances.

They will be joined by five new attacking talents Dipimonika Toppo from Odisha, Hritika Singh from Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Annu and Chandana Jagadish from Hockey Karnataka, and Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar from Hockey Maharashtra. Indian Women’s Hockey Team new 40-member Senior Core Group:

Goalkeepers: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki, Madhuri Kindo, Samiksha Saxena

Defenders: Mahima Chaudhary, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Jyoti Chhatri, Jyoti, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Anjna Dungdung, Suman Devi Thoudam

Midfielders: Sujata Kujur, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Salima Tete, Manisha Chauhan, Ajmina Kujur, Sunelita Toppo, Lalremsiami, Sharmila Devi, Baljeet Kaur, Mahima Tete, Albela Rani Toppo, Pooja Yadav.

Forwards: Dipimonika Toppo, Hritika Singh, Deepika Soreng, Navneet Kaur, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dungdung, Mumtaz Khan, Annu, Chandana Jagadish, Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar.