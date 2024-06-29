Hockey India announces 33-member group for national women’s coaching camp

Bengaluru, June 29: Hockey India, on Saturday, announced the 33 member Indian women’s hockey team that will return to train in the national women’s coaching camp from July 1 to August 31, in SAI Bengaluru. The Indian women’s team went on a short break after concluding their FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 season in London and Antwerp.



The team, led by captain Salima Tete and vice captain Navneet Kaur fought in close matches against Argentina, Belgium, Germany, and Great Britain in the FIH Pro League, under the guidance of chief coach Harendra Singh, and showed glimpses of brilliance occasionally. The shortlisted squad includes goalkeepers Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki, and Madhuri Kindo. The defenders picked for the core group are Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, Ropni Kumari, Mahima Choudhary, Jyoti Chhatri, and Preeti.

The midfielders selected are Salima Tete, Marina Lalramnghaki, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Jyoti, Edula Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Manisha Chauhan, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Ajmina Kujur. Meanwhile, the forwards featured in the group are Sunelita Toppo, Mumtaz Khan, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Sharmila Devi, Navneet Kaur, Deepika Soreng, Preeti Dubey, Vandana Katariya and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal.

Chief coach Harendra Singh commented on the progress of the team saying, “We recently travelled to Antwerp and London for the Europe leg of the Pro League, and while the results were not in our favour, we learned a lot as a team. On several occasions, we were leading, and we pro actively searched and threatened to score while looking for an equalizer. These are good signs to have in the initial stages of a rebuild, and I am sure the Indian women’s hockey team will be a force to be reckoned with in the future.”