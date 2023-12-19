85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Sports

History scripted! Pat Cummins sold to SRH at Rs 20.5 cr

By The Assam Tribune
History scripted! Pat Cummins sold to SRH at Rs 20.5 cr
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Dec 19: ICC World Cup winning captain, Pat Cummins scripted history by becoming the most expensive player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after his price soared past the Rs. 20 crore mark.

Cummins was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 20.5 crore on Tuesday.

The Australian captain has previously been part of Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. He is returning to the IPL after pulling out of this year’s competition with KKR citing important tournaments including ODI World Cup.

It may be mentioned that Australian team claimed the sixth title of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 under the captaincy of Pat Cummins.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X