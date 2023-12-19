History scripted! Pat Cummins sold to SRH at Rs 20.5 cr

Guwahati, Dec 19: ICC World Cup winning captain, Pat Cummins scripted history by becoming the most expensive player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after his price soared past the Rs. 20 crore mark.

Cummins was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 20.5 crore on Tuesday.

The Australian captain has previously been part of Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. He is returning to the IPL after pulling out of this year’s competition with KKR citing important tournaments including ODI World Cup.

It may be mentioned that Australian team claimed the sixth title of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 under the captaincy of Pat Cummins.