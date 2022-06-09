84 years of service to the nation
Hindu temple vandalised in Karachi

By IANS

Karachi, June 9: A Hindu temple in Karachi has been vandalised, causing fear and panic among members of the community living in the Pakistani city, a media report said on Thursday.

According to The Express Tribune report, the incident took place on Wednesday at the Shri Mari Maata temple in the city's Korangi area.

After receiving information of the vandalisation, the police reached the area and inspected the temple, while also deploying additional forces in the area.

Sanjeev, a Hindu resident of the area, told The Express Tribune that six to eight individuals on motorcycles came and attacked the temple.

"We don't know who has attacked and why," he said.

Korangi SHO Farooq Sanjrani confirmed that "five to six unknown suspects entered the temple and escaped after vandalising it".

He added that a case was registered against the unidentified assailants. Hindu temples across Pakistan have often been vandalised.

Last October, a historical temple located at the bank of the Indus River in Kotri was allegedly desecrated by unidentified people, The Express Tribune reported.

In August 2021, dozens of people reportedly vandalised a Hindu temple in the town of Bhong and blocked the Sukkur-Multan Motorway after an eight-year-old Hindu boy, who allegedly urinated in a local seminary, was granted bail by a local court.

IANS


