Hima Das’ historic gold in 2018 immortalised by Zubeen Garg’s 'Mon Jai'

Guwahati, Sept 21: For Hima Das, two words have defined her journey – Mon Jai.

It was on July 11, 2018, in Tampere, Finland, when the young sprinter from Assam scripted history by winning gold in the Under-20 World Athletics Championships. As she lined up before the start of the 400-metre race and again after crossing the finish line, Hima shouted those words with all her heart: Mon Jai – “I feel like”.

The words were not just a cry of victory. They were borrowed from a song that had already become the anthem of a generation in Assam. Zubeen Garg’s Mon Jai, from the 2008 film of the same name directed by M Maniram Singh, had struck a chord with the State’s restless youth, reflecting their frustrations, dreams and fight for identity.

But Hima gave those words new wings. She carried Mon Jai beyond Assam, to an international stage, screaming them with pride as she placed the tricolour and a gamusa on her shoulders. Overnight, she became a sensation. From Sachin Tendulkar to Amitabh Bachchan to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, everyone celebrated her victory. For Hima, Mon Jai was not just a phrase – it was her mantra.

“The words Mon Jai help me achieve the things I dream of. This is energy for me,” she had said after that historic win. Even her social media handles carried the suffix “hima_mon_jai”, a constant reminder of her driving force. “This is my most favourite word. After I wake from sleep in the morning, I say Mon Jai,” she once told reporters.

Her bond with the song – and with Zubeen Garg – grew over the years. On many occasions, she tried singing the anthem alongside Zubeen in public programmes. To her, Zubeen was more than just an icon; he was a source of inspiration who had unknowingly shaped her journey.

On Saturday, as she walked into Zubeen’s Kahilipara residence, Hima was not the spirited sprinter the world knew. She stood quietly, with teary eyes, meeting the family of the legend who had left too soon. She had no words to offer – except the two that defined her life. “Mon Jai,” she whispered before leaving, broken.

For filmmaker Maniram Singh, who directed Mon Jai and gave the song its name, Zubeen’s passing is a personal loss. “I really miss Zubeen today. We never expected to lose him so soon,” he said, recalling the character of Manab played by the singer in the film. He also took pride in how Hima carried the spirit of Mon Jai far beyond Assam, giving the phrase a national and international resonance.

A song, a film, a phrase – Mon Jai was once just art. But through Zubeen and Hima, it became something greater: a spirit, a belief, and a bond between two icons of Assam.