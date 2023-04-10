Hima, Amlan, Tunlai win gold medals in Indian Grand Prix-3

Guwahati, April 10: On Monday, Assam athletes won three gold medals in the Indian Grand Prix-3 athletics event at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.



In a stunning display of speed and athleticism, Amlan Borgohain clinched gold in both the 100m and 200m races. Hima Das won gold in the women’s 200m race while Tunlai Narzary also won gold in the women’s shot put event.

Amlan's triumph in the 100m race was nothing short of spectacular, as he clocked an impressive time of 10.50 seconds to beat Amiya Kumar Mallick of Odisha (10.52) and Hassan Saaid of Maldives (10.61) to clinch the coveted gold medal.

Amlan went on to dominate the 200m race as well, winning the event quite comfortably with a time of 21.20 seconds. Animesh Kujur of Chhattisgarh (21.53) and Hassan Saaid of Maldives (21.72) were left trailing in his wake as he stormed to victory.

In the women’s event, Hima Das won the 200m race in 23.77 seconds. Hima beat Jyothika (24.88) of Karnataka and Ziva Moosa Shafeeu (26.84) of Maldives to take the women’s 200m gold.

Hima, however, missed the Asian Games qualification mark once again by 0.34 seconds.

In March this year, Hima won gold in the women’s 200m event at the Indian Grand Prix I athletics meet in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala with a timing of 23.79 seconds.

In women’s shot put, Tunlai won gold by throwing a distance of 14.18m which is far ahead of Vaishnavi B of Tamil Nadu who could manage 11.50m to come second.