HIL Season 2: Beauty Dung Dung, Sangita Kumari keen to play with Argentine idols

New Delhi, Dec 19: Indian women's team players Beauty Dung Dung and Sangita Kumari are thrilled at the prospect of sharing the field with Agustina Albertario and Agostina Alonso -- two of Argentina’s well established players -- playing for Ranchi Royals in the Women's Hockey India League (HIL) season 2, starting on December 28.

Argentina won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2022 and bronze in the Paris Olympics in 2024, and the two Indian stars are looking forward to playing with Argentines.

Sharing their mutual admiration for the two Argentine stars who will be part of the Ranchi Royals, Sangita said, “The Argentine players come in with plenty of experience, especially Agustina Albertario and Agostina Alonso. They’re great players. I’m excited to share the dressing room with them and play alongside them.

"They’re a bit older than us and have played more matches, so they have a lot more experience. That’s something we can learn from. The more we interact with them, the better it will be for us," Beauty was quoted as saying by Hockey India in a release on Friday.

Sangita and Beauty are also excited about the opportunity of playing at home in Ranchi and preparing well for the upcoming Olympic Qualifiers in Hyderabad.

As the Ranchi Royals gear up for the second season of the Women’s Hockey India League (HIL) that gets underway on December 28, the two young stars from Jharkhand are buzzing with excitement at the opportunity of representing their home franchise in their own backyard.

Sangita and Beauty made their India debut in 2021, and there has been no looking back. The duo has represented India in major international events, with Sangita having scored 30 goals, while Beauty has contributed six. Now, the two are set to embark on a new journey with their home franchise, Ranchi Royals, in the HIL.

"It’s a proud feeling to play at my home ground. It’s always a special occasion to play in Ranchi. Even more so now that I’m representing the Ranchi Royals. The audience here loves hockey, and that makes it exciting for the players as well. For me, personally, it’ll be extra special because my family will come to watch the matches as well," Sangita was quoted as saying by Hockey India in a release on Friday.

Sangita, who was part of the Indian team that won a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games in 2022, said she is now eagerly awaiting the start of the campaign.

Echoing those sentiments, Dung Dung also shared her enthusiasm about representing her home franchise. “Whenever we play a game in Ranchi, it’s always very crowded because there are so many hockey fans in the city. It’s our home ground, so we will do whatever it takes to win.”

The midfielder also highlighted the impact that HIL is creating by giving young players a platform to rub shoulders with some of the best international players in the world.

"Sometimes, as juniors, you’re left wondering when you’ll get a chance to play for the senior team, but now this league gives junior players a chance to play with the top players from around the globe. If we raise the standards to the highest level, the grassroots system is bound to follow.

"Women’s hockey is on the rise, and we want to take it even further. The HIL is a great platform to do that, even for the juniors and the state players. It’s a great learning experience for them - to watch and learn, not only from the women’s matches but also the men’s games,” Beauty reckoned.

The two players also shed light on how valuable interactions with international players are in developing their game. “There’s a lot that we can learn from the foreign players, and there are things they will learn from us as well. So, we’ll pick their brains on some basics and try to learn new skills,” said Kumari.

“Initially, we would be a bit scared, but now we approach the international players without much hesitation. When there are moments when we can’t execute a skill or convert a chance, we get irritated. So, we ask them for their advice, and they’re happy to share their suggestions. In fact, they also ask questions sometimes,” her compatriot added.

With the likes of Sakshi Rana and Kanika Siwach on their side, Ranchi Royals have talented young Indian players who played at the recently concluded Junior Women’s World Cup in Chile. Sharing her advice for these young players coming into the squad, Sangita emphasised how they must relish the game.

She said, "For the young players that are coming into the squad, they have to keep doing what they’re doing and enjoy the game. That’s the most important thing. My only advice to them would be to back their technique and skills, and give it their best shot.”

The Women’s Hockey India League will begin on December 28 with the hosts Ranchi Royals taking on the SG Pipers.

All matches of the Hockey India League will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3, and DD Sports. The matches will also be live-streamed on Waves and the Hockey India League YouTube channel.

