Highlanders set sights on Durand Cup as head coach Benali leads training

Guwahati, July 13: With eyes set firmly on retaining the Durand Cup crown, NorthEast United FC officially began their 2025–26 campaign with an open training and media day at the Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex on Sunday.

A vibrant buzz filled the training ground as fans gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the Highlanders in action. The session, held under the watchful eye of head coach Juan Pedro Benali, marked the team’s first public outing ahead of the new season.

Making their debut in club colours were the newly signed foreign trio — Chema Nunez, Jairo Samperio, and Andy Rodriguez — who trained alongside fresh Indian recruits Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia and Lalbiakdika Vanlalvunga. The full squad assembled in Guwahati ahead of their Durand Cup opener against Malaysian Armed Forces on August 2. The NEUFC, which is in Group E, will play their matches in Shillong. The other teams in this group are Rangdajied United FC and Shillong Lajong FC.

Speaking to the supporters after the session, Benali expressed his delight at being back in the Northeast.

“It feels great to come back home and get ready for the upcoming season,” the Spanish tactician said, adding “We are here to fight for the Highlanders, for all eight states of the Northeast, and to honour the badge.”

The coach also made it clear that the team is focused on one step at a time.

“As defending champions, we don’t feel pressure. For us, the most important game is the first one. We play the final to win the Cup, but we can only get there by winning the opener,” he told reporters at the press conference.

Club captain Michel Zabaco, leading from the front once again this season, echoed Benali’s confidence.

“We have three weeks to prepare. The focus is on improving every day. There are strong teams out there, but we are ready to give 100 per cent to defend our title,” said Zabaco.

CEO Mandar Tamhane underlined the significance of the Durand Cup for the club.

“It’s the tournament in the AIFF calendar. Organised by the Indian Armed Forces, it’s Asia’s oldest club competition — playing in it is both an honour and a privilege,” he said.

Homegrown stars Redeem Tlang and Parthib Gogoi also addressed the press, reaffirming their determination to deliver a memorable season for the fans.

As the Highlanders prepare to face their first challenge in early August, the message from the camp is clear — the team is focused, united, and ready to fight for the Northeast.