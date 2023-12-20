Hi 5 Youth Foundation, 2K Foundations join hands to grow the sport of basketball in India

Mumbai, Dec 20: 2K Foundations has joined hands with Hi 5 Youth Foundation to grow the sport of basketball in India as the partnership aspires to support "underprivileged youth (especially tribal girls) to complete higher education" with the help of the game.

The duo have launched newly built state-of-the-art outdoor basketball court at the MPS CBSE Mithagar School in Mumbai which will help 150 children train daily to excel at basketball under Hi 5’s Hope Thru Hoops program.

"We are delighted to partner with a global organization such as 2K Foundations and work together, through the game of basketball – we expect to inspire and support underprivileged youth (especially tribal girls) to complete higher education and access a brighter future," Hi 5 Youth Foundation Founders, Radhakrishnan and Usha Sundar said in a statement.

As per the officials, the inauguration of the court was led by Head of Lifestyle and Content Marketing, Ronnie Singh, better known as Ronnie 2K, also in attendance included dignitaries.

“All of us at 2K couldn’t be more excited to partner with Hi 5 and see this court come to life. 2K Foundations has always prided itself on providing accessible opportunities to those in underserved and underdeveloped communities. To be in India where basketball continues to grow is something 2K wants to continue to invest in and we hope this court represents endless possibilities for a bright future to the next generation of hoopers and gamers alike," Ronnie Singh said in a statement.

The event included a ribbon-cutting ceremony as well as basketball drills and scrimmage with students of MPS CBSE Mithagar School.

As per the statement from the officials, the new court aims to to be a celebration of collaboration, community, and the positive impact that sports can have on the lives of young individuals. The partnership between 2K Foundations and Hi 5 exemplifies a shared commitment to investing in the future of young people.

The Mithagar court in Mumbai marks the 36th court project for 2K Foundations, with other recent projects including activations in Nigeria, Kenya, Japan, France and Spain. The design of the court was created with Indian artist Sneha Chakraborty.

"I wanted to bring out the joy basketball the colorful chaos of the city. This mural is special for me as it has different elments of 2K, the children of the Hi 5 community, and the city of Mumbai coming together, which has been a surreal inspiration," said Sneha Chakraborty.