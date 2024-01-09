'He doesn't even get selected for India A': Aakash Chopra questions Umran's absence from national side

New Delhi, Jan 9: Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra expressed concerns over the speed sensation Umran Malik's absence from recent national squad.

Notably, Umran was also absent from the India A squad set to face England Lions ahead of the 5-match Test series against Ben Stokes' side.

Chopra, sharing his thoughts on his YouTube channel, questioned the sudden disappearance of the pace bowler, who had previously been a prominent figure in India's plans during the transition period in white-ball cricket.

"Till some time back, Umran Malik was everywhere. We took him to the West Indies as well, and it seemed like he could be in the World Cup team too, but now he is not there in any of the teams. He doesn't even get selected for India A," Chopra expressed his concern.

The last appearance for Umran in an Indian jersey was during the tour of West Indies, where he faced a challenging outing. Critics, including SunRisers Hyderabad bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan, have pointed out the need for the pacer to develop additional skills beyond raw pace to enhance his effectiveness as a bowler

The youngsters meteoric rise was highlighted in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League, where he claimed 22 wickets at an impressive strike-rate of 13.41. His raw pace and ability to trouble batsmen earned him accolades. However, the subsequent 2023 season saw limited opportunities for the pacer, featuring in only 8 matches and securing 5 wickets at an economy of 10.85.

Chopra came to Umran's defense, emphasizing that the bowler had minimal chances with the Indian team. "What happened within three months that a guy first gets selected for the Indian team, gets very minimum chances there, and then goes totally missing? We don't even know where Umran Malik is. Why isn't he there? We should know why this is happening," questioned the former cricketer, highlighting the need for clarity regarding the promising pacer's current status and future prospects.