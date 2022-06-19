Harmanpreet-led India women's team lands in Sri Lanka for white-ball series

Dambulla, June 19: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Sunday welcomed the Indian women's cricket team led by Harmanpreet Kaur, which arrived here to play three T20Is and an equal number of ODIs, by posting images of the players alighting from the airport.

"India Women's Team led by Harmanpreet Kaur arrives in Sri Lanka. India and Sri Lanka will play three T20Is in Dambulla on June 23, 25 and 27 followed by as many ODIs on July 1, 4 and 7," tweeted SLC and posted images of Harmanpreet and Smriti Mandhana among others as they made their way out of the airport.

India's trip will kick-start their life post the veteran duo of Mithali Raj, who announced her international retirement earlier this month, and pacer Jhulan Goswami, who didn't play in their final league match of the 50-over World Cup against South Africa in New Zealand, which ended in a last-ball loss and brought curtains on their quest to win the trophy.

Minus the experience of 433 ODIs of Mithali and Jhulan, India are embarking on a journey of rebuilding their bowling attack, especially in the pace department, with the Birmingham Commonwealth Games this year, T20 World Cup next year and ODI World Cup in 2025.

Apart from young pacers Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh and all-round skills of Pooja Vastrakar, they also have another pacer in Simran Bahadur. A

Apart from Mithali and Jhulan, left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht is absent, as is all-rounder Sneh Rana, with Harleen Deol rewarded for being third highest run-scorer and averaging 60.33 in the Senior Women's One-Day Challenger Trophy.