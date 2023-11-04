Hardik Pandya ruled out of World Cup 2023 due to injury, Prasidh Krishna to replace him

Guwahati, Nov 4: In an unfortunate development, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the on-going ODI World Cup after failing to recover from the ankle injury he suffered against Bangladesh on October 19. Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has replaced him in India's squad, reports said.

Reportedly, Pandya injured himself last month when he appeared to twist his left ankle while trying to stop a shot in his follow-through during his first over against Bangladesh. He played no further part in that match and was taken for scans. As per reports, he suffered ligament damage and has been undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Prasidh, who has 29 wickets in 17 ODIs, last played for India in two ODIs against Australia during the series just before the World Cup. He took three wickets in those games and also took five wickets for Karnataka in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, as per reports.

Prasidh had marked his return from a long break due to a stress fracture of the back when India toured Ireland in August and was also part of the Asia Cup squad, though he only played one game against Bangladesh, reports said.

Tough to digest the fact that I will miss out on the remaining part of the World Cup. I'll be with the team, in spirit, cheering them on every ball of every game. Thanks for all the wishes, the love, and the support has been incredible. This team is special and I'm sure we'll… pic.twitter.com/b05BKW0FgL — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 4, 2023



