84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Sports

Hardik Pandya inspires India to 50-run win over England in opening T20I

By IANS
Hardik Pandya inspires India to 50-run win over England in opening T20I
X

Photo: Meta

Southampton, July 8: A smashing half-century from all-rounder Hardik Pandya (51 off 33 balls) backed up by his superb bowling efforts (4/33 in 4 overs) gave India a huge 50-run win against the Jos Buttler-led England in the opening T20 International -- a day-night game -- at The Rose Bowl here late on Thursday.

Pandya carried his sublime form from the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the recently-concluded series against Ireland into the game against England, guiding the visitors to a massive 198/8 in 20 overs, before returning to bowl a fiery spell that saw the hosts bundled out for 148 in 19.3 overs.

Pandya picked up where the top order left off, joining Suryakumar Yadav (39 off 19) in the blitz, keeping the run rate above 10-an-over in the crucial middle phase.

The side have now won 14 of the last 17 T20Is since the tournament, with a no result against South Africa in Bengaluru meaning the side has lost just twice in the same stretch.

Pandya then returned with the ball to account for the dangerous opener Jason Roy (4), Dawid Malan (21), (Liam Livingstone 0) and Sam Curran (4) as England under new captain Buttler found the going tough from the start of their innings.

With Pandya giving such a commanding performance, and players like Deepak Hooda contributing in a big way, it bodes well for the team as it prepares for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

Deepak Hooda's 33 (17) shows his form in Ireland was no flash in the pan, with the Dinesh Karthik career renaissance providing the side with another finisher at the side's disposal.

On the bowling side, Yuzvendra Chahal continues to look imposing. Claiming Harry Brook (28 off 23) and Moeen Ali (36 off 20), the leg-spinner curtailed any chance of an English fight back.

As his red-ball compatriots rode the wave of a successful start under Brendon McCullum, it wasn't to be for Buttler as the new T20I white-ball captain fell to the defeat and fell for a first-ball duck in the chase.

The right-hander was set up by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, with the swing bowler's first four deliveries moving away from Jason Roy, only for Buttler's first to hoop in and dismantle the stumps.

Earlier, Buttler deployed seven bowlers, with Chris Jordan (2/23 from four overs) the only to provide any pushback to India's charges.

Brief scores: India 198/8 in 20 overs (Deepak Hooda 33, Suryakumar Yadav 39, Hardik Pandya 51) beat England 148 in 19.3 overs (Moeen Ali 36; Hardik Pandya 4/33, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/32, Arshdeep Singh 2/18) by 50 runs.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen Bora

Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen...

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

Robber injured in police firing while trying to flee in Kokrajhar

Robber injured in police firing while trying to flee in Kokrajhar

Next Story
Similar Posts
With youngsters performing, pressure mounts on Kohli ahead of his T20 return
8 July 2022 6:24 AM GMT

Birmingham, Jul 8: Star India batter Virat Kohli would be desperate to come out of his prolonged...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Sania bids adieu to Wimbledon with semifinal loss in mixed doubles
7 July 2022 9:58 AM GMT

Wimbledon, Jul 7: Trailblazing Indian tennis star Sania Mirza's swansong appearance at Wimbledon...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

P.T Usha 8th from Kerala to get nominated to RS
7 July 2022 5:30 AM GMT

Thiruvananthapuram, July 7: Nomination of P.T. Usha, often referred to as golden girl for bagging...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Halicharan Narzary will be with Hyderabad FC till 2022-23
2022-07-06T19:30:58+05:30

Guwahati, July 6: Kokrajhar lad Halicharan Narzary has signed a new contract with ISL winner...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Malaysia Masters: Sindhu moves to second round, Saina bows out
6 July 2022 11:00 AM GMT

Kuala Lumpur, Jul 6: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu had to toil hard before emerging...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

'Embarrassing' and 'pathetic': Kohli slammed on social media for his on-field celebrations
2022-07-06T12:43:59+05:30

Edgbaston, July 6: Former India skipper Virat Kohli's aggression and "embarrassing"...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Badminton Asia Technical Committee apologises to Sindhu for 'human error'
5 July 2022 9:57 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 5: Badminton Asia Technical Committee chairman Chih Shen Chen has apologised to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Indian men win gold, women silver in the IAU 24H Asia and Oceania Championships
3 July 2022 10:13 AM GMT

Bangalore, Jul 3: Indian ultra runners stole the show in the IAU 24H Asia and Oceania Championships,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

West Indies great Lara congratulates Bumrah after Indian breaks his record
3 July 2022 7:59 AM GMT

Edgbaston, July 3: West Indies legend Brian Lara on Sunday congratulated India Test skipper for the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Sindhu wins, Saina loses in Malaysia Open
29 Jun 2022 5:57 AM GMT

Kuala Lumpur, Jun 29: Two stalwarts of Indian women's badminton, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Hockey Olympian Varinder Singh passes away
28 Jun 2022 10:57 AM GMT

New Delhi, June 28: Hockey Olympian Varinder Singh passed away at Jalandhar in the early hours...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India to tour New Zealand for white-ball series after T20 World Cup
28 Jun 2022 5:29 AM GMT

Wellington, Jun 28: India will be touring New Zealand for a white-ball series comprising three T20Is...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Rohit Sharma tests positive for COVID-19: BCCI
26 Jun 2022 6:58 AM GMT

Birmingham, Jun 26: India skipper Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 in a Rapid Antigen...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Hardik Pandya inspires India to 50-run win over England in opening T20I

Southampton, July 8: A smashing half-century from all-rounder Hardik Pandya (51 off 33 balls) backed up by his superb bowling efforts (4/33 in 4 overs) gave India a huge 50-run win against the Jos Buttler-led England in the opening T20 International -- a day-night game -- at The Rose Bowl here late on Thursday.

Pandya carried his sublime form from the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the recently-concluded series against Ireland into the game against England, guiding the visitors to a massive 198/8 in 20 overs, before returning to bowl a fiery spell that saw the hosts bundled out for 148 in 19.3 overs.

Pandya picked up where the top order left off, joining Suryakumar Yadav (39 off 19) in the blitz, keeping the run rate above 10-an-over in the crucial middle phase.

The side have now won 14 of the last 17 T20Is since the tournament, with a no result against South Africa in Bengaluru meaning the side has lost just twice in the same stretch.

Pandya then returned with the ball to account for the dangerous opener Jason Roy (4), Dawid Malan (21), (Liam Livingstone 0) and Sam Curran (4) as England under new captain Buttler found the going tough from the start of their innings.

With Pandya giving such a commanding performance, and players like Deepak Hooda contributing in a big way, it bodes well for the team as it prepares for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

Deepak Hooda's 33 (17) shows his form in Ireland was no flash in the pan, with the Dinesh Karthik career renaissance providing the side with another finisher at the side's disposal.

On the bowling side, Yuzvendra Chahal continues to look imposing. Claiming Harry Brook (28 off 23) and Moeen Ali (36 off 20), the leg-spinner curtailed any chance of an English fight back.

As his red-ball compatriots rode the wave of a successful start under Brendon McCullum, it wasn't to be for Buttler as the new T20I white-ball captain fell to the defeat and fell for a first-ball duck in the chase.

The right-hander was set up by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, with the swing bowler's first four deliveries moving away from Jason Roy, only for Buttler's first to hoop in and dismantle the stumps.

Earlier, Buttler deployed seven bowlers, with Chris Jordan (2/23 from four overs) the only to provide any pushback to India's charges.

Brief scores: India 198/8 in 20 overs (Deepak Hooda 33, Suryakumar Yadav 39, Hardik Pandya 51) beat England 148 in 19.3 overs (Moeen Ali 36; Hardik Pandya 4/33, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/32, Arshdeep Singh 2/18) by 50 runs.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen Bora

Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen...

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

Robber injured in police firing while trying to flee in Kokrajhar

Robber injured in police firing while trying to flee in Kokrajhar

Similar Posts
With youngsters performing, pressure mounts on Kohli ahead of his T20 return
8 July 2022 6:24 AM GMT

Birmingham, Jul 8: Star India batter Virat Kohli would be desperate to come out of his prolonged...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Sania bids adieu to Wimbledon with semifinal loss in mixed doubles
7 July 2022 9:58 AM GMT

Wimbledon, Jul 7: Trailblazing Indian tennis star Sania Mirza's swansong appearance at Wimbledon...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

P.T Usha 8th from Kerala to get nominated to RS
7 July 2022 5:30 AM GMT

Thiruvananthapuram, July 7: Nomination of P.T. Usha, often referred to as golden girl for bagging...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Halicharan Narzary will be with Hyderabad FC till 2022-23
2022-07-06T19:30:58+05:30

Guwahati, July 6: Kokrajhar lad Halicharan Narzary has signed a new contract with ISL winner...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Malaysia Masters: Sindhu moves to second round, Saina bows out
6 July 2022 11:00 AM GMT

Kuala Lumpur, Jul 6: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu had to toil hard before emerging...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

'Embarrassing' and 'pathetic': Kohli slammed on social media for his on-field celebrations
2022-07-06T12:43:59+05:30

Edgbaston, July 6: Former India skipper Virat Kohli's aggression and "embarrassing"...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Badminton Asia Technical Committee apologises to Sindhu for 'human error'
5 July 2022 9:57 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 5: Badminton Asia Technical Committee chairman Chih Shen Chen has apologised to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Indian men win gold, women silver in the IAU 24H Asia and Oceania Championships
3 July 2022 10:13 AM GMT

Bangalore, Jul 3: Indian ultra runners stole the show in the IAU 24H Asia and Oceania Championships,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

West Indies great Lara congratulates Bumrah after Indian breaks his record
3 July 2022 7:59 AM GMT

Edgbaston, July 3: West Indies legend Brian Lara on Sunday congratulated India Test skipper for the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Sindhu wins, Saina loses in Malaysia Open
29 Jun 2022 5:57 AM GMT

Kuala Lumpur, Jun 29: Two stalwarts of Indian women's badminton, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Hockey Olympian Varinder Singh passes away
28 Jun 2022 10:57 AM GMT

New Delhi, June 28: Hockey Olympian Varinder Singh passed away at Jalandhar in the early hours...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India to tour New Zealand for white-ball series after T20 World Cup
28 Jun 2022 5:29 AM GMT

Wellington, Jun 28: India will be touring New Zealand for a white-ball series comprising three T20Is...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Rohit Sharma tests positive for COVID-19: BCCI
26 Jun 2022 6:58 AM GMT

Birmingham, Jun 26: India skipper Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 in a Rapid Antigen...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X