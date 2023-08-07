Guwahati’s Nehru stadium to be revamped into 50k seating capacity

Guwahati, August 7: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday visited the Nehru Stadium in Guwahati to take stock of the ongoing renovation work as the state government has decided to convert the facility to a 50,000 seating capacity venue eyeing to hold some national and international sports events in the future.

The renovation work is almost finished, which represents a huge step forward in improving sports infrastructure.

The renovated Nehru Stadium will help to promote athletics and support the hosting of significant events.

The state government is also actively contemplating a restoration plan for the Jorhat Stadium also as part of a larger programme, signalling a desire to improve sports facilities throughout Assam.

These developments highlight the state government’s commitment to creating an atmosphere that is favourable for sports lovers and athletes.

Assam envisions a thriving sports scene that will accommodate both local and international events as the repair work draws to a close and plans for Jorhat Stadium take form.