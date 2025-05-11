Guwahati’s Hrithik Tiwari eyes India debut

Guwahati, May 11: Cool. Calm. Composed. Quiet — yet unshakably focused between the posts.

From the lanes of Guwahati to the brink of national glory, 23-year-old Hrithik Tiwari is on the verge of realising a lifelong dream — representing India in international football.

The 6.3 ft goalkeeper, who impressed with his composed performances for FC Goa this season, has been named in the list of probables for the Indian national camp by head coach Manolo Marquez ahead of the FIFA international window in June.

“It has always been my dream to play for the national team,” Hrithik told The Assam Tribune in Guwahati, where he’s enjoying a short break after lifting the Kalinga Super Cup. “Now that it’s closer than ever, I just want to give my hundred percent whenever I get an opportunity.”

Whether he makes the final squad or not, Hrithik remains grounded. “Selection is not in my hands. What I can control is my effort and focus. Patience is key,” he said.

The camp, beginning May 18, will prepare the squad for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers. Sharing the goalkeeping roster are Vishal Kaith, Gurmeet Singh Chahal, and Amrinder Singh.

Rising Through the Ranks

Hrithik’s journey has been anything but easy. He began the 2024–25 ISL season as FC Goa’s third-choice keeper. But with Laxmikant Kattimani injured and Lara Sharma unfit, Hrithik got his break against Bengaluru FC — and kept a clean sheet.

From there, he didn’t look back. He played every game for FC Goa, logging 1,710 minutes in 19 appearances, with seven clean sheets — the joint fourth-highest in the league — and was instrumental in the club’s Super Cup triumph.

“There were frustrating times, waiting for my chance,” he admitted. “But I stayed patient and kept working hard. When the opportunity came, I was ready.”

Hrithik credits his success to a composed mindset and simplicity. “I try not to complicate things. Just stay calm and do the basics well — that’s my mantra.”

He also praised head coach Manolo Marquez. “Coach Manolo has been fantastic — motivating and calm. He never pressured us, which helped me a lot.”

Looking ahead, Hrithik is focused on the next season. FC Goa exited in the ISL semifinals, losing to Bengaluru FC, but the campaign was a valuable experience.

“This season was a big learning curve. We gave it our all. The Super Cup win was a great way to end it. Now it’s about improving further.”

Roots and Rise

Hrithik’s football journey began at SAI Guwahati, where a senior, Biswa da, encouraged him to become a goalkeeper. “Someone pointed out that my height was an advantage — that planted the seed.”

After six months at SAI, he travelled to Goa for an Under-18 tournament, where FC Goa scouts spotted him. In 2018, he joined the club’s youth academy — a turning point in his career.

“That tournament changed everything. Joining FC Goa’s U-18 team shaped my career.”

Now on the cusp of wearing the national jersey, Hrithik hopes others from Assam can follow suit. “Facilities have improved. There are more coaches and opportunities. If you stay focused and work hard, you can make it.”

With composure as his shield and patience as his sword, Hrithik Tiwari stands at the edge of history — ready to dive in when the call comes.