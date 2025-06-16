Guwahati to host four league matches of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

Guwahati, June 16: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday released a draft schedule of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, confirming the fixtures for matches to be played in Guwahati. While it was earlier announced that the city would be one of the host venues, the official fixture list now confirms which teams will play at the ACA Stadium in Barsapara.

Guwahati will host at least four league matches, beginning with England taking on Bangladesh on October 7 at 3pm. The English side will return to the city on October 11 to face Sri Lanka, also at 3pm.

The most anticipated fixture for local fans will be India’s clash against New Zealand on October 23, scheduled for a 3pm start. The final league match in Guwahati will see England lock horns with New Zealand on October 26 at 11am.

In a significant development, Guwahati is also in contention to host the first semi-final on October 29 — but only if Pakistan do not qualify for the knockout stage. This opens up the possibility of India playing a second game in the city, should they finish at the top or fourth in the league standings and Pakistan fail to advance.

Hosts India will launch the tournament on September 30 against Sri Lanka at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Australia, the defending champions, begin their campaign against New Zealand on October 1 in Indore. The group stage will continue until October 26, with two matches scheduled for the final day — England vs New Zealand in Guwahati and India vs Bangladesh in Bengaluru.

The top four teams from the round-robin stage will progress to the semi-finals on October 29 and 30, with the final slated for November 2.

Speaking on the occasion, ICC chairman Jay Shah said, “The confirmation of the schedule only builds further excitement and anticipation for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025. With the eight best teams in the women’s game descending on India, alongside incredible venues and what promises to be record-breaking crowds, we are all looking forward to an unforgettable tournament.”

With India playing one of its key league matches in Guwahati, and a potential semifinal berth on the line, cricket lovers in the Northeast have much to look forward to as world-class women’s cricket returns to the city.

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 schedule:

Tuesday 30 September – India v Sri Lanka – Bengaluru – 3pm

Wednesday 1 October – Australia v New Zealand – Indore – 3pm

Thursday 2 October – Bangladesh v Pakistan – Colombo – 3pm

Friday 3 October – England v South Africa – Bengaluru – 3pm

Saturday 4 October – Australia v Sri Lanka – Colombo – 3pm

Sunday 5 October – India v Pakistan – Colombo – 3pm

Monday 6 October – New Zealand v South Africa – Indore – 3pm

Tuesday 7 October – England v Bangladesh – Guwahati – 3pm

Wednesday 8 October – Australia v Pakistan – Colombo – 3pm

Thursday 9 October – India v South Africa – Vizag – 3pm

Friday 10 October – New Zealand v Bangladesh – Vizag – 3pm

Saturday 11 October – England v Sri Lanka – Guwahati – 3pm

Sunday 12 October – India v Australia – Vizag – 3pm

Monday 13 October – South Africa v Bangladesh – Vizag – 3pm

Tuesday 14 October – New Zealand v Sri Lanka – Colombo – 3pm

Wednesday 15 October – England v Pakistan – Colombo – 3pm

Thursday 16 October – Australia v Bangladesh – Vizag – 3pm

Friday 17 October – South Africa v Sri Lanka – Colombo – 3pm

Saturday 18 October – New Zealand v Pakistan – Colombo – 3pm

Sunday 19 October – India v England – Indore – 3pm

Monday 20 October – Sri Lanka v Bangaldesh – Colombo – 3pm

Tuesday 21 October – South Africa v Pakistan – Colombo – 3pm

Wednesday 22 October – Australia v England – Indore – 3pm

Thursday 23 October – India v New Zealand – Guwahati – 3pm

Friday 24 October – Pakistan v Sri Lanka – Colombo – 3pm

Saturday 25 October – Australia v Sri Lanka – Indore – 3pm

Sunday 26 October – England v New Zealand – Guwahati – 11am

Sunday 26 October – India v Bangladesh – Bengaluru – 3pm

Wednesday 29 October – Semifinal 1 – Guwahati/Colombo – 3pm

Thursday 30 October – Semifinal 2 – Bengaluru – 3pm

Sunday 2 November – Final – Colombo/Bengaluru – 3pm