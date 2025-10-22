Guwahati to host 3rd BWF Super 100 tournament from Dec 2 with USD 1 lakh prize pool

Guwahati, Oct 22: The Yonex-Sunrise Guwahati Masters 2025, a BWF Tour Super 100 badminton tournament, will be held from December 2 to 7 at the Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Stadium of the Bhogeswar Barua Sports Complex in Sarusajai, Guwahati.

This will be the third time Guwahati hosts the Super 100 meet, which will feature players from 17 countries.

The international tournament is being organised by the Badminton Association of India (BAI) in collaboration with the Assam Badminton Association (ABA). According to ABA secretary Omar Rashid, the championship will comprise five events — men’s singles, women’s singles, mixed doubles, women’s doubles and men’s doubles.

The event carries a total prize purse of USD 1 lakh. It is being held under the direction of Assam Chief Minister and BAI president Himanta Biswa Sarma. “We have already completed all the arrangements for the hotel and stadium,” Rashid said.

Last year, India and China clinched the men’s and women’s singles titles respectively, while India took home the women’s doubles crown. The mixed doubles gold went to China, and Malaysia won the men’s doubles title.

