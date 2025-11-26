Guwahati heartbreak: India’s 408-run drubbing at Barsapara lays bare larger crisis

Guwahati waited years for its Test debut. What it got was India’s worst-ever defeat by runs. Team India got a bruising 408-run thrashing that has left fans stunned and the team’s Test future under fierce scrutiny.

On Day 5 at the ACA Stadium, India’s famed batting line-up folded without a fight while chasing a mountainous 549. The Proteas’ bowlers, led by a skilful Simon Harmer, tore through the middle order in the first hour, turning Guwahati’s historic outing into heartbreak.

Harmer was dexterous, grabbing six wickets and becoming the second South African in the match to achieve the feat, after Marco Jansen’s six-for in the first innings.

Except for Ravindra Jadeja’s gritty 54, no Indian batter even crossed 20 as wickets tumbled on a sporting pitch offering something to everyone - technique for batters, rhythm for pacers and guile for spinners.

And that, perhaps, is what stings the most. The Barsapara track wasn’t a minefield. It was one of the better home surfaces in recent times. It was fair, firm and rewarding for those who applied themselves. The Proteas did. India didn’t.

But the Guwahati humiliation has laid bare a larger crisis. Under Gautam Gambhir, India have now been whitewashed at home twice in just 13 months.

Since New Zealand’s tour last year, India have lost five of seven home Tests, with the only wins coming against a depleted West Indies.

The criticism has been sharp and unrelenting. Former fast bowler Atul Wassan has openly demanded Gambhir’s removal and a return for Rahul Dravid. Former selector, Saba Karim says India has “forgotten how to play Test cricket”.

The questions aren’t without basis. India’s team planning and selection have looked increasingly muddled: only three specialist batters played in both Tests against South Africa.

The No. 3 slot is in disarray, rotating between Washington Sundar, Sai Sudharsan and earlier Karun Nair with no long-term backing. The No. 5 position is unsettled, tried by Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel and Jadeja but nothing actually worked.

There is heavy dependence on all-rounders, Sundar, Axar, Jadeja and Nitish Reddy, with mixed returns. Sundar and Axar offer runs but struggle as wicket-taking off-spinners, while Jadeja’s batting form has dipped in Asian conditions sans the fighting 54 in the second innings.

For a team once built on stability from No. 3, first Rahul Dravid, then Cheteshwar Pujara, the chopping and changing has created uncertainty and a brittle core.

Facing the heat, Gambhir didn’t hide. “It is up to the BCCI to decide my future,” he said after the loss, adding, “But I am the same guy who got you results in England and was coach for Champions Trophy. The blame lies with everyone and starts with me.”

What comes next is unclear. Whether Gambhir survives the storm, BCCI reshapes the Test blueprint or a new direction emerges; it’s all up in the air.

But for Guwahati, the city that dreamt of a glorious debut, the memory of this Test will linger and the crushing reality of a match that unravelled in brutal fashion.