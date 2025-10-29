Guwahati gears up for maiden ICC World Cup semifinal today

Guwahati, Oct 29: The stage is set for a historic night in Guwahati on Wednesday. For the first time ever, the city will host an ICC World Cup semifinal – a momentous occasion that places the Assam capital firmly on the global cricket map.

Guwahati, the gateway to Northeast India and even Southeast Asia, will witness England take on South Africa in the women’s World Cup semifinal. The match marks not just a milestone for the city but also for the entire region, as Guwahati becomes one of the few Indian venues to host multiple matches in a single World Cup edition.

This will be the fifth game of the tournament held at the ACA Stadium, making it a landmark event in the region’s cricketing history.

“International cricket in Guwahati has a long history, and over the years, the city has proved to be a successful host,” BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia told The Assam Tribune.

“Guwahati truly deserves to be in the league of cities hosting World Cup matches. We must thank ICC Chairman Jay Shah for his enthusiasm and support in allotting these matches to Guwahati.”

Earlier, the city hosted the tournament’s opening match on September 30 between India and Sri Lanka, accompanied by a vibrant opening ceremony that paid tribute to Assam’s late cultural icon, Zubeen Garg.

Saikia also mentioned about another major cricketing event on the horizon — the upcoming men’s Test match between India and South Africa from November 22.

“The ACA has done commendable work in conducting these matches smoothly. This has also raised excitement among fans for the Test. The purists are eager to witness a red-ball contest in Guwahati next month,” he said.

While Guwahati has witnessed strong attendance, a record 22,843 spectators for the India–Sri Lanka opener, the highest at that stage for any ICC women’s group match — the excitement around the semifinal has been comparatively subdued.

Many fans admit their disappointment at not getting to see India in action. “I’ve followed women’s cricket for a long time, and it’s wonderful to see its growing fan base. But, I really wish India had played their semifinal in Guwahati,” said Manjeeta Das, a fan in her 40s.

The State’s sombre mood following the passing of Zubeen Garg, one of Assam’s most beloved cultural figures, has also dampened the festive atmosphere around the match.

India will face Australia in the second semifinal at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on October 30 — a clash expected to draw massive crowd and national attention.

However, for Guwahati, Wednesday’s semifinal remains a proud moment — a reflection of its emergence as a trusted cricketing destination.

As 70-year-old retired government officer Achinta Hazarika put it, “People still tend to prefer men’s cricket, but the standard of women’s cricket has risen tremendously. With more competitive matches like these, that gap will surely narrow over time.”

For now, all eyes are on the ACA Stadium — which is ready to make history under the floodlights.