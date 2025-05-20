Guwahati 'Crusher', inspired by Lachit Borphukan, eyes UFC glory

Guwahati, May 20: For 28-year-old Mridul Saikia, the journey from a humble neighbourhood in Guwahati to the global stage of mixed martial arts (MMA) has been one of grit, grief, and sheer determination. Known in the cage as The Crusher, Mridul is set to make history as the lone Indian fighter in Season 4 of Road to UFC — an elite event series aimed at scouting Asia’s top MMA prospects for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

On the night of May 22, Mridul will lock horns with Agulali of China in the flyweight category at the event’s opening round in Shanghai. A victory could place him firmly on the map of international MMA and move him closer to securing a contract with the UFC — the pinnacle of combat sports.

“I’m well prepared for this fight. I want to give everything because winning this ‘Road to UFC’ will take me to the UFC where every fighter wants to be,” Mridul said in a candid conversation with The Assam Tribune ahead of the much-anticipated bout. “It has been my dream, and I’m standing at the threshold of that dream.”

What makes Mridul’s story more compelling is the personal loss and hardship that fuelled his commitment to the sport. “When my mother passed away in 2017, I was just 17. It hit me hard. I didn’t want to waste time anymore — I gave everything I had into MMA. That moment changed me completely.”

A student who once did well in academics, Mridul faced the typical resistance from his family when he chose a career in martial arts. But things changed over time, especially with the unwavering support of his elder sister Jeba and her husband Imtiyaz, who helped him financially and emotionally. His father, who works with the Border Roads Organisation, now beams with pride when people recognise his son from national fights.

“There was a moment when one of my father’s senior officers told him he had watched my fight in New Delhi. It was a proud day for him,” he said, smiling.

Mridul’s nickname The Crusher reflects not just his aggressive fighting style, but also his relentless spirit. After years of amateur fights and local tournaments, he spent time in Phuket, Thailand, to refine his grappling and wrestling techniques. He currently trains at Dojang MMA in Guwahati, which has emerged as a credible hub for aspiring fighters in Assam.

“Yes, there are good facilities in Guwahati now. But choosing the right gym is important. One needs to focus on the basics in the first year. Local competitions have increased as well, which help young fighters gain vital experience,” noted Mridul who has an impressive MMA record of 8-0-0 (8 wins, no draw, no loss).

Mridul’s interest in martial arts was sparked by watching WWE and action films as a child. But it was the inner calling he found after his mother’s death that led him to dedicate himself fully to MMA.

Deeply spiritual, Mridul draws inner strength from his devotion to Mahadev and maintains a quiet composure before his fights. “I prefer silence before entering the cage. I think of Mahadev to attain strength.”

But perhaps the most unique aspect of Mridul’s mindset is his inspiration drawn from Assam’s legendary warrior Lachit Barphukan. “Lachit Barphukan’s valour and love for his country have always been a huge motivator for me. He was a great warrior who placed his nation above everything. I try to carry that spirit into the cage,” Mridul said.

His growing reputation even caught the attention of former UFC light heavyweight champion Forrest Griffin, who recently mentioned him in an interview. “It’s a huge thing for me… I’ll give my best so that he continues to watch me fight,” Mridul said with humility.

As Road to UFC Season 4 kicks off in Shanghai, featuring 32 fighters across four weight divisions from 11 countries, all eyes in Assam — and India — will be on The Crusher from Guwahati.

“I seek the blessings of the people of Assam. I want to win this for all of us,” Mridul said, signing off with quiet determination.