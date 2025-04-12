Guwahati crowned champions of Pulin Das U-14 inter-district cricket tournament 2025

Guwahati, April 12: Guwahati emerged champions of the 2nd Pulin Das U-14 Inter-District Cricket Tournament 2025, organised by ACA Cricket Academy under the aegis of the Assam Cricket Association, with a comprehensive 171-run victory over Barpeta in the final held at the ACA Cricket Academy Ground in North Guwahati on Saturday, April 12.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Guwahati posted a commanding total of 231 for 8 in their allotted 40 overs. Nilabhra Nibir Medhi led the charge with a well-crafted 67 off 93 balls, supported by Hitakrit Kashyap (52 off 54 balls) and Arjun Radha Bora (46 off 49 balls). Barpeta’s Samir Das and Kunal Bezbaruah claimed two wickets apiece.

In reply, Barpeta were bundled out for just 60 runs in 23 overs, unable to withstand the fiery spell from Guwahati’s Hridayjyoti Kashyap, who bagged 6 wickets for just 15 runs in 7 overs. Tanveer Islam (1/5) and Sameer Mahato (1/9) provided able support. Showhail Afridi was the lone resistance for Barpeta with an unbeaten 24.

Brief scores:

Guwahati 231/8 in 40 overs (Nilabhra Nibir Medhi 67, Hitakrit Kashyap 52, Arjun Radha Bora 46; Samir Das 2/41, Kunal Bezbaruah 2/40)

Barpeta 60 all out in 23 overs (Showhail Afridi 24; Hridayjyoti Kashyap 6/15)

Result: Guwahati won by 171 runs.

Individual Awards:

Man of the Match (Final): Hridayjyoti Kashyap (Guwahati) – 6/15 in 7 overs

Best Bowler of the Tournament: Anurag Das (Hojai)

Best Batter of the Tournament: Tanveer Islam (Guwahati)

Player of the Tournament: Partha Pratim Kashyap (Guwahati)