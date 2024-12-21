Gumpe Rime: From goalkeeping to shaping future of Indian football

Guwahati, Dec 21: Former Indian junior goalkeeper Gumpe Rime has always strived for excellence, both as a player and now as a coach. Originally from Arunachal Pradesh, Rime began his football journey in Guwahati during the 1980s and 1990s, dreaming of making a name for himself in the sport.

Now, as the head goalkeeping coach at the Reliance Foundation Young Champs Academy (RFYC), Rime’s focus remains on one thing: excellence — both as a player in his past and now as a mentor shaping the future of Indian football.

Sitting down with The Assam Tribune in Guwahati, Rime reminisced about his early days. The city, which served as his launchpad, holds a special place in his heart.

Humble beginnings in Guwahati:

“My football journey owes everything to Guwahati,” Rime began with a nostalgic smile. “I started my learning days here. Thanks to the Sports Authority of India (SAI), who spotted me and gave me opportunities along with access to proper training, nutrition and facilities.”

Rime’s talent soon found a home in local clubs. His first stint was with Rising Eleven in 1990 located in Chatribari of Guwahati, followed by two years at Maharana AC. This helped him to get a job.

“I joined Coal India Limited because their office was near my home in Tinsukia. I just had to cross the Brahmaputra,” he recalled, mentioning how this was before the Bogibeel Bridge was constructed.

However, Gumpe Rime’s hunger for more led him to take risks. “I got offers from the Railways and AGs, but I chose Coal India. Later, when I was called to a national camp in Bangalore, Mahindra and Mahindra (club) spotted me. That was a huge opportunity, so I decided to leave my job and become a professional player.”

This decision raised eyebrows, with many advising against leaving a secure government job. But Rime never doubted his choice. “Looking back, I have no regrets,” he said firmly.

Bordoloi Trophy days:

Gumpe Rime fondly remembered the glory days of the Bordoloi Trophy. “It used to be one of the biggest events back then. Nehru Stadium would be packed to the brim. Teams from Kolkata, Iran, Thailand, Bangladesh and Nepal participated. As kids, we were ball boys and later I got the chance to play in the tournament.”

However, he expressed sadness over its decline in popularity over the years. “I hope the Bordoloi Trophy regains its lost glory someday,” he said with hope.

A journey of learning and growth:

Rime’s drive for self-improvement has always been unrelenting. Recently, he became one of 12 Indian coaches to obtain the AFC Pro License Diploma, completing the course in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This milestone came nine years after earning his AFC A license in 2015.

“Just like players dream of playing at the highest level, coaches aspire to achieve the Pro License. It’s the ultimate benchmark,” he said. “The journey has been full of experiences and learning. It feels great, and I hope to continue contributing to the development of football in India.”

Transforming grassroots football with Reliance Foundation:

Now a pivotal figure in Indian grassroots football, Rime highlighted the transformative efforts of Reliance Foundation in the Northeast. He spoke passionately about the initiatives shaping the future of the sport.

“The Children’s (Naupang) League in Mizoram is a fantastic programme. We’re running it in four districts — Aizawl, Champhai, Kolasib and Lunglei — where over 3,000 kids have benefited,” he shared. “We also hold clinics to develop coaches and ensure a comprehensive approach to grassroots football.”

Reliance Foundation’s programmes, like the Youth Sports (RFYS) initiative, have been a game-changer. “RFYS has been running since 2016-17, providing platforms for school and college students to compete. Players from this tournament have been identified and picked up by clubs,” he explained.

Looking ahead:

Despite his success, Rime remains grounded, driven by his desire to give back to the sport that gave him everything. Whether it’s mentoring budding goalkeepers or shaping grassroots football, he continues to inspire the next generation.

As Rime put it, “It’s been a journey of dreams, risks and rewards. I hope I will be able to motivate others to chase their dreams, no matter how daunting the path may seem.”