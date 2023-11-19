Google highlights similarities between 2003 and 2023 world cup finals

Guwahati, Nov 19: As the final showdown of India vs Australia gains momentum, Google India on Sunday shared a list of trivia pointing out the similarities between the cricket world cup of 2003 and 2023 finals being played by the two teams.

The note shared by Google India highlighted the similarity between the legend of Indian cricket, Sachin Tendulkar and the G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time) of Indian Cricket Virat Kohli, being the leading run-scorer.

It further highlighted Saurav Ganguly and Rohit Sharma being the captains of the World Cup team for the first time, while the name ‘Rahul’ remains static for the non-seasonal wicket keeper.

The note also highlighted how Australia was unbeaten in all group stage matches in the 2003 World Cup, and India too remained unbeaten in this year’s matches.

However, there’s still more time to know who will lift the World Cup trophy this year.

Here we meet again, 20 years later 👀🧿#INDvsAUS — Google India (@GoogleIndia) November 19, 2023




