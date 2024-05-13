Golf: India’s Pranavi finishes tied 7th in Aramco Series Korea

Seoul, May 12: Pranavi Urs, who began the week with a 69 that placed her T-2, ended the week with another 69 that saw her end up tied seventh at the Aramco Team Series Korea. This was the second Top-10 finish in six starts this season for Pranavi.

Korea’s Hyo-Joo Kim, the home favourite, won by three shots. Leading by two shots into the final round, the Major winner held off Charley Hull’s surge, carding a round of 68 (-4) to end the week on 10 under par. The former Order of Merit winner on the Women’s Pro Golf Tour, Pranavi had three birdies between the 14th and the 17th. Her rounds 69-77-69 for a 1 under 215 and was Tied seventh.

Olympic-bound Diksha Dagar (79-72-71) was 6-over and T-37 while Vani Kapoor (77-74-77) was 12-over and T-60.

Pranavi had a sedate front nine with a birdie on the sixth and a bogey on the ninth. She birdied three times on the 14th, 16th and 17th with no bogeys for a 69.

This was Kim’s second victory on the LET after she won the co-sanctioned Evian Championship her only Major win to date in 2014. In second place on seven under par finished Hull (68) to record yet another runner up finish on the LET.

Uribe and South Africa’s Casandra Alexander ended the week in third place on five under par. The latter posted the round of the day to continue her excellent run in the Aramco Team Series.