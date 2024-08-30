'Goals and trophies are like ketchup': Ronaldo on receiving special UEFA award

Monaco, Aug 30: Portugal captain and one of the most decorated strikers in world football Cristiano Ronaldo was honoured with a special award from UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin in recognition of his remarkable legacy in the Champions League. Ronaldo's achievements in Europe's premier club competition over the course of more than 18 years were recognised during the inaugural 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 36-team league phase draw ceremony on Thursday night at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

The former Sporting Clube de Portugal, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward has scored 140 Champions League goals in 183 appearances. Ronaldo, who is the all time goal scorer leading goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League, is 11 goals clear of Lionel Messi and 46 ahead of third-placed Robert Lewandowski at the top of the scoring charts.



"For me, it’s a pleasure to be here. Thank you for this amazing award. As you know, Champions League is the highest in football. The records speak for themselves but the league (is at that level) because of the players that play in the competition. I have nice memories coming to this gala and football is managed by memories. So, thank you for this,” Ronaldo said after receiving the award.



Ronaldo has finished seven separate Champions League seasons as leading scorer more than any other player spanning from his eight goals in Manchester United’s triumphant 2007/08 campaign to his 15-goal haul when Real Madrid claimed their third straight title in 2017/18. He also holds the record for most goals in a single Champions League season having found the net 17 times in 2013/14, including in the extra-time win against Atlético de Madrid in the final.



The Portugal forward has won the competition once with Manchester United and four times with Real Madrid making him the first five-time winner in the competition’s history since 1992 and is the only player to have scored in three separate Champions League finals (2008, 2014, 2017).



"The first one is always the special one, when I was in Manchester. Of course, Real Madrid was differently special, winning four times there. At that time, in Lisbon in 2018, I remember I felt like the most expensive player in the world and there was pressure about winning the Champions League. But I think goals and trophies are like ketchup, once it start coming, they keep coming," the star striker said.



He also holds the record for the longest Champions League scoring streak, having struck in 11 successive matches from June 2017 to April 2018. Ronaldo has also scored an astounding eight Champions League hat-tricks. The multiple Ballon d'Or and UEFA Men's Player of the Year recipient is also the all time leading scorer in all UEFA club competitions (145 goals, 197 appearances) as well as the most prolific ever player in men's international football (130 goals, 212 appearances).