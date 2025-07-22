Goalkeeper Pau Lopez returns to Real Betis on three-year deal

Sevilla, July 22: La Liga side Real Betis announced the signing of goalkeeper Pau Lopez on a three-year deal, which will keep him at the club until 2028.

The 30-year-old returns to the club he represented in the 2018-2019 season, making 33 league appearances and 10 clean sheets before moing to AS Roma.

Lopez rejoins Betis on a free transfer after ending his contract with Mexican side Toluca by mutual accord, and he will compete with veteran Adrian San Miguel and possibly Alvaro Valles for the position.

Valles joined the club on a free transfer this summer from Las Palmas, and the Spanish press speculates Betis will either loan him out or sell him before the end of the transfer window, reports Xinhua.

Lopez has a lot of top-level European experience, playing 76 times for Roma and 127 times for Olympique de Marseille. He has also played twice for the Spain national team, making his debut against Bosnia and Herzegovina in May 2019.

Betis returns to the UEFA Europa League after ending last season sixth in La Liga. The club has worked to strengthen its squad with defender Junior Firpo returning from Leeds United, while Nobel Mendy and Natan have also signed along with winger Rodrigo Riquelme, who has moved from Atletico Madrid.

Last week, Betis have signed Junior Firpo to its ranks. The defender commited to the Verdiblancos until 2028 and is expected to join the squad in Seville next week.

The full-back, a product of the club's youth academy, returned home following his spells at FC Barcelona and Leeds United FC.

The Dominican, who has Copa del Rey title and a UEFA European Under-21 Championship with Spain among his career achievements, concluded his first spell with the Verdiblancos, having made 43 appearances, scoring five goals and providing three assists.

