Gill appointed as India's new Test captain for England tour, Pant named vice-captain

Mumbai, May 24: Right-handed batter Shubman Gill has been appointed as India’s 37th Test captain as chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced the 18-member squad on Saturday for the crucial five-match tour of England, starting on June 20.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been named as the vice-captain. The Agarkar-led selection committee, along with BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia as the meeting convener, picked the squad in a meeting at the BCCI HQ in Mumbai, before announcing it in a formal press conference addressed by him and Shiv Sunder Das.

"We discussed every option that's there, over the last year or so, we've looked at Shubman at various times. Taken a lot of feedback from the dressing room. Very young, but there's been improvement.”

“We're hopeful he's the guy. He's a terrific player, our best wishes to him. You don't pick captains for one tour or two tours. We've seen some progress over the last year or two with him. No doubt it's going to be as tough as it gets," said Agarkar on Gill’s elevation as captain.

Gill has played as an opener and number three batter for India in Tests, and he now takes up the leadership role after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the format earlier this month. In 32 Tests, Gill has scored 1893 runs at an average of 35.1, with five centuries and seven fifties against his name.

Gill’s previous leadership experiences in the Indian team have been overseeing 4-1 T20I series win in Zimbabwe last year and being the white-ball vice-captain, including when the side won the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai. In first-class cricket, Gill has been the captain just five times – with his record reading a win, two defeats and as many draws.

Gill, 25, is currently leading Gujarat Titans, who are on top of IPL 2025 points table, and are set to feature in the playoffs. His GT teammates and coaching staff members have lauded Gill for his proactiveness, calmness and tactical nous.

In the squad, Karun Nair returns to the Test team after seven years, while Arshdeep Singh and B Sai Sudharsan get their maiden Test call-ups. There’s no place for veteran pacer Mohammed Shami, who Agarkar said is not fully fit to handle the rigours of playing Test cricket.

"He's had a little bit of a setback over the past week, got some MRIs done. Wasn't going to be able to play five Tests. Don't think his workload is where he needs to be. Medical guys told he'll be ruled out. We were hoping he'll play some part, but if he's not fit, we'd rather pick guys fit and available rather than waiting," he said.

Agarkar also said Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir will take a call on batting make-up after reaching England. “They might take a call on opener once they get there. But once they get there, they'll have a think about that."

Agarkar also revealed Bumrah won't play all five Tests in England, adding that the fast bowling spearhead is more important to the side in his primary role instead of taking over the leadership mantle.

"Don't think he'll be available for all five Tests. Whether it's four or three, we'll see based on how the series goes and his workload is. Even if he's fit for 3-4 Tests, he'll be an asset for us. Just happy he's part of the squad. He’s more important to us a player.”

“Once you're managing people, there's a lot that takes out of you. We've had a chat with him, he's okay with it. He knows where his body's at. KL not really, he's captained a while back, he's a quality player and hope he has a big series. With Booms, it was more about his workload management."

India’s all-important Test series against England runs from June 20 to August 4, with Headingley, Edgbaston, Lord’s, Old Trafford and The Oval being the venues. India are aiming to win a Test series in England for the first time since 2007.

India's squad for England Tests: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Yashasvi Jasiwal, KL Rahul, B Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav.

