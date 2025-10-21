Gauhati Town Club names new football academy pavilion after Zubeen Garg

Guwahati, Oct 21: Gauhati Town Club (GTC) has dedicated its newly constructed football academy pavilion at Fulung, North Guwahati, to Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg. The pavilion has been named ‘ZG Pavilion’ in memory of the late musician’s deep love for football and his immense contribution to Assam’s cultural landscape.

GTC officials said the move is a mark of the club’s deepest respect for the legendary artist, who was also known for his enthusiasm for sports, particularly football.

The GTC Football Academy, established in 2010, has been a key platform for nurturing young football talents from across the State. Its permanent site was formally inaugurated by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in August this year.

“As a heartfelt tribute to the cultural icon of Assam – the one and only Zubeen Garg – and in honour of his undying passion for football, Gauhati Town Club proudly dedicates the newly constructed Football Academy Pavilion at Fulung, North Guwahati as ‘ZG Pavilion’,” the club wrote on its social media platforms.

The club added that the ‘ZG Pavilion’ will stand as a symbol of inspiration for young athletes and a reminder of the legendary artist’s enduring bond with Assam’s sporting and cultural identity.

