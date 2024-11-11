Gambhir doesn't have right demeanour nor the words to interact with press: Manjrekar

New Delhi, Nov 11: Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar criticised head coach Gautam Gambhir for his pre-departure press conference ahead of travelling to Australia on Monday. Manjrekar advised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to 'keep him away' from the press interactions and rather let him work behind the scenes.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Manjrekar expressed his outburst following the head coach's press conference in Mumbai where he talked on a range of topics from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's form to their home whitewash against New Zealand earlier this month. In his response, Gambhir was very straightforward and blunt which might be the case behind Manjrekar's comments.

"Just watched Gambhir in the press conference. May be wise for @BCCI to keep him away from such duties, let him work behind the scenes. He does not have the right demeanour nor the words when interacting with them. Rohit & Agarkar, much better guys to front up for the media," Manjrekar wrote on X.

When asked about former Australia captain Ricky Ponting's remarks on Virat Kohli's form, Gambhir hits back at the Aussie and said, "What does Ricky Ponting have to do with Indian cricket? He should be talking about Australia. Look, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are still passionate about the game and want to achieve more."

Replying to a reporter's question on facing backlash on social media after 3-0 historic series debacle against New Zealand, Gambhir said, "What difference does it make in my life and for anyone's life? When I took up this job, I always thought that it's going to be a highly difficult job and a highly prestigious job as well. Honestly, I don't think as if I'm feeling the heat because my job is to be absolutely honest and there are some incredibly tough people in that dressing room who have achieved some great things for the country and will continue to achieve some great things for the country. So it's an absolute honour to be coaching them and coaching India."

Gambhir also revealed that in the potential absence of captain Rohit Sharma in the first Test against Australia in Perth, Jasprit Bumrah will lead the side while KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran would be a probable replacement for the opener.