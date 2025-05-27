From tea estate to training abroad: Assam teens earn shot at Spain football dream

Guwahati, May 27: From chasing loose balls on neighbourhood grounds to borrowing worn-out boots from seniors, 17-year-old Bhaity Paik’s journey from Lankashi Tea Estate in Assam’s Tinsukia district has been anything but ordinary. Today, the determined young defender stands on the verge of realizing a dream — training in Spain with one of Europe's reputed youth football academies.

“It feels great to be here among the best young players of Assam. I will give my best and do anything to play,” Bhaity told The Assam Tribune during a short break at the ongoing Under-19 trials at the SAI Ground in Paltan Bazar, Guwahati.

A total of 72 Under-19 footballers, scouted from across Assam during the 70th Bharat Ratna Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Football Tournament, are currently undergoing an intensive selection process. The trials, which began on Monday, are being conducted under the watchful eyes of former India captain and AFC Pro Licence coach Renedy Singh, alongside a team of experienced coaches.

Seventeen of these promising players will ultimately be chosen for a special training stint at Marbella FC in Spain — an opportunity made possible through a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Guwahati Sports Association (GSA) and football management agency Best of You India.

The Bordoloi Trophy, organized by the GSA with support from the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of Assam, and various district sports associations, mandated that every participating team field at least five U-19 players during district and cluster rounds. This youth-centric approach allowed scouts to discover hidden talent from remote corners of the State. Bhaity, representing Barekuri FC, was one of those who stood out.

“Initially, I was nervous, but my seniors kept encouraging me. That helped me find my rhythm,” said Bhaity, who comes from an economically challenged family. His father works in the tea gardens, while his mother manages the household. A Class 11 student at Makum GBC HS School, Bhaity juggles studies, football, and household chores with quiet determination. “Things are not great at home, but my parents have always supported me morally. When I was selected, they told me to give it my all,” he added.

A die-hard fan of NorthEast United FC, Bhaity looks up to strikers Parthib Gogoi and Alaaeddine Ajaraie for inspiration.

Joining him at the trials is 18-year-old defender Gairailong Rongmei from Tarapur, Silchar. Energetic and focused, Gairailong draws inspiration from football legends Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos. “It’s an honour to be among the best players from across Assam. I’m giving everything I have — making it to Spain would be a dream come true,” he said.

Former Assam footballers Malang Aao and Baharul Islam played key roles in the scouting process, offering their insights and experience to help identify top talent.

“This year’s Bordoloi Trophy has been a huge success with unprecedented participation from across Assam. We are committed to uplifting grassroots football in every possible way,” said GSA secretary Devajit Saikia.

The collaboration with Marbella FC is a game-changing step in that direction. Known for its strong youth development programme, the club will offer professional training and international exposure to the selected Assam footballers — an experience that could shape their careers for years to come.

This initiative not only fuels the dreams of young talents like Bhaity and Gairailong but also marks a bold stride toward transforming Assam into a nurturing ground for world-class footballers.