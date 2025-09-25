From Sonapur to Colombo: Zubeen Garg’s songs inspire India U-17 footballers

Guwahati, Sept 25: As the pyres turned to smoke and Zubeen Garg's mortal remains merged with the air amid a sea of tears in Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati on Tuesday, the grief travelled far beyond Assam's borders. In Colombo, nearly 3,200 kilometres away, two young boys from Assam sat quietly in their team hotel room, their eyes moist, their hearts heavy. Rahan Ahmed of Sivasagar and Manashjyoti Baruah of Duliajan are part of the India Under-17 football team currently playing in the SAFF U- 17 Championship in Sri Lanka. Both grew up listening to Zubeen's voice, both carried his songs in their playlists, and both, like countless youngsters from Assam, drew strength and hope from him.

"Zubeenda has been our inspiration. His immortal. songs gave us hope when things were down," Rahan told The Assam Tribune over the phone from Colombo. India have already sealed a place in the semifinal after winning all their group matches, and Rahan has scored twice in three games. Each time the ball hit the net, his first thought was not of himself but of Zubeenda. "Today, I dedicate my goals for Zubeenda. I pray for his soul. He will continue to live among us," he said, adding softly that Mayabini is the song that never leaves his mind.

For goalkeeper Manashjyoti, the grief is just as personal. Standing under the crossbar, he carries Zubeen's melodies in his heart like invisible armour.

"Zubeenda's songs have been my best. companions. Ubhoti Suwa and Andhar Hobo Nuwaro... these songs accompany me always," said Manash, who has been crucial to India's victories. He dreams of lifting the SAFF trophy and dedicating it to the musician who defined his youth. On September 22, the Indian boys scripted one of their most memorable wins, edging past arch-rivals Pakistan 3-2 in a pulsating encounter at Colombo's Racecourse International Stadium. It was Rahan who sealed the match in the 73rd minute, his strike splitting the silence of the night like Zubeen's voice. once did in countless homes.

On Thursday, Blue Colts will face Nepal in the semifinal. Zubeen Garg, who died on September 19 was not just a singer For these vouno footballers, he was a friend they had never met, a voice that never failed them.

As they lace up their boots in Colombo, they know one thing for certain every goal, every save, every victory from here will carry his memory. Tributes continue to pour in from celebrities and common people alike. But perhaps the truest tribute is this: in the heartbeat of Assam, Zubeen da still sings.







