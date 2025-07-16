Fresh from Tajikistan tour, Highlander Parthib Gogoi eyes big impact at Durand Cup

Guwahati, July 16: At 22, Parthib Gogoi carries both the weight of expectation and the hunger to improve. After his recent stint with the India Under-23 team in Central Asia, the young forward is now back with NorthEast United FC, aiming to sharpen his game ahead of two major football assignments — the prestigious Durand Cup and the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

The Sivasagar-born striker was part of the Indian squad that toured Tajikistan last month, playing two friendly internationals — a crucial build-up to the continental qualifiers. In a conversation with The Assam Tribune, Parthib shared how these games served as both a learning experience and a confidence booster.

“Every camp, every training session is important. It gives you something or the other to learn,” he said. “The friendlies were definitely helpful. The more games we play in different conditions, the more we learn and are better equipped for the next challenge.”

India U23 lost 2-3 to Tajikistan in the first game, where Parthib came off the bench in the 70th minute and found the net in the 85th. He started in the second match — a goalless draw against the Kyrgyz Republic.

“But the main focus remains the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers. The friendlies were preparation for that. We are willing to give our 100 percent. Personally, I want to avoid the mistakes I’ve made in the past and learn from them,” Parthib said.

India will face Bahrain, Qatar and Brunei Darussalam in their group in September this year as they aim to qualify for the AFC U23 Asian Cup for the first time.

Durand defence begins August 2

Back with the Highlanders, Parthib is also preparing for the Durand Cup — the oldest football competition in Asia — where NorthEast United FC are the defending champions. They begin their campaign on August 2 against the Malaysian Army Football Team.

The team is grouped with Rangdajied United FC, Shillong Lajong FC and the Malaysian side.

“Durand is a prestigious competition, and we are the defending champions. That motivates us to do even better this time,” said Parthib, who had scored a hat-trick in the 2023 edition.

“There is no pressure on us. We are focused on our first game on August 2 and taking it one match at a time,” he added.

Parthib’s current market value stands at Rs 1.6 crore, according to transfermarkt.co.in.

Consistency, goals and future goals

Parthib has been a key contributor for the Highlanders in recent seasons. He has netted 16 goals so far, putting him third on the club’s all-time scorers’ list, behind Alaaeddine Ajaraie (29 goals) and Nestor Albiach, who also has 16 goals but in fewer matches.

In the 2024-25 ISL season, Parthib featured in 22 of NorthEast United FC’s 25 matches, starting in eight and coming off the bench 14 times. He clocked 725 minutes on the pitch, often making his presence felt in crunch moments.

“Yes, scoring in Tajikistan was special. It felt good to be back on the scoresheet,” he said. “But what matters more is improving as a player — rectifying mistakes and becoming better every single day.”

As he sets sights on both domestic and international success, Parthib Gogoi remains one of Assam’s brightest football hopes — driven by humility, grounded in hard work, and fuelled by a dream to go further.