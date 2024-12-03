Former Sikkim HC judge Permod Kohli appointed new Returning Officer for Indian Golf Union elections

New Delhi, Dec 3: Former Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court Permod Kohli has been appointed as Returning Officer (RO) for Indian Golf Union (IGU) elections, to be held on December 15. With the tenure of the incumbent governing council, led by president Brijinder Singh coming to an end, the new office bearers will be elected for the period of 2024-2026.

The appointment of the new RO for elections came in the wake of the resignation of former judge of the Allahabad High Court Justice O P Garg. "With the powers vested to me as per the National Sports Development Code 2011 and also approved by the majority of the Governing Council of the Indian Golf Union, I have appointed Justice (Retd) Permod Kohli as the Returning Officer to conduct the IGU elections on 15 December 2024.

"The fresh election schedule and other instructions shall be forwarded to all stakeholders by the Returning Officer Justice (Retd) Permod Kohli in due course,” IGU President Brijinder Singh said in an official email to all State Golf Associations (SGAs).

"According to the new election schedule, all eligible SGAs have to file nominations by December 6 after which the new RO will scrutinise the candidates and prepare the final list of contesting candidates by December 10. SGAs will have the freedom to withdraw any of their candidates till December 10, after which the elections will be held on December 15 and the results also declared the same day," IGU said in a release.

There was a lot of chaos after Justice Garg reversed his order within 24 hours after suspending five State Golf Associations (SGAs) Himachal Pradesh Proam Golf Association, Arunachal Pradesh Golf Association, Madhya Pradesh Golf Association, Nagaland Golf Association and Sikkim State Golf Association for not following the IGU byelaws on November 25. The five suspending SGAs are not allowed to be part of the election process.