Former Indian cricketer Salim Durani passes away at 88

By IANS
Former Indian cricketer Salim Durani passes away at 88
Source: Twitter 

Jamnagar (Gujarat), April 2: Salim Durani, one of the finest all-rounders, passed away at his home here after a prolonged battle with cancer, on Sunday. He was 88, according to a family source.

Born in Afghanistan, Durani had Pashtun origins and was known for his batting and bowling prowess that left the spectators thrilled.

"He will always be remembered for hitting sixes when spectators demanded. Hitting sixes during that period was rare," remembered a family friend in Mumbai.

Further details are awaited.

