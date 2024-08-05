Former England cricketer Graham Thorpe passes away at 55

New Delhi, Aug 5: Former England cricketer Graham Thorpe has died at the age of 55, said the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). Thorpe played 100 Tests for England between 1993 and 2005, amassing 6,744 runs, including 16 centuries, at an average of 44.66.

"There seem to be no appropriate words to describe the deep shock we feel at Graham's death. More than one of England’s finest-ever batters, he was a beloved member of the cricket family and revered by fans all over the world. "His skill was unquestioned, and his abilities and achievements across a 13-year international career brought so much happiness to his teammates and England and Surrey CCC supporters alike. Later, as a coach, he guided the best England Men's talent to some incredible victories across all formats of the game.

"The cricket world is in mourning today. Our hearts go out to his wife Amanda, his children, father Geoff, and all of his family and friends during this unimaginably difficult time. We will always remember Graham for his extraordinary contributions to the sport," said the ECB in a statement.



Thorpe also played 82 ODIs for England, making 2,380 runs at an average of 37.18, including 21 half-centuries, apart from representing Surrey in the domestic circuit from 1988 to 2005. He began his coaching career with the New South Wales side in Australia, where he worked with the likes of David Warner and Steve Smith, before returning to Surrey as their batting coach for two years.



He then joined the ECB in a national lead batting coach role, working with the England Lions and younger development squads. In 2013, Thorpe became batting coach for the senior England men’s white-ball team, who eventually won the 2019 ODI World Cup on home soil.



"Graham is one of the great sons of Surrey and there is an overwhelming sadness that he will not walk through the gates of the Oval again. He is a legend of Surrey and brought great pride to the Club wearing both the Three Feathers and the Three Lions. He made outstanding contributions to the Club as a cricketer, and as a man, and he will be so sorely missed," said Surrey Chairman Oli Slipper.



Post that, he served as an assistant coach to Chris Silverwood, and even worked as interim head coach for England's T20I series against Pakistan during Covid-19 pandemic. After England lost the Ashes 4-0, Thrope was sacked from his role and was announced as the new head coach of Afghanistan in March 2022, but fell seriously ill and couldn’t take up the role.



“Everyone associated with the Club is devastated by the tragic news of Graham’s passing. He achieved remarkable feats for club and country and was a hero to so many cricket fans. Our thoughts and condolences are with Graham’s family and friends, to whom we will offer any support that we are able to. We ask that everyone respect the privacy of the family at this incredibly difficult time," concluded Steve Elworthy, Surrey CEO.