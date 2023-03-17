Foreign teams start arriving in Guwahati for Asian kho kho meet

Guwahati, March 17: The foreign teams have started to arrive in Guwahati to participate in the 4th Asian Kho Kho Championship.



The championship will be held from March 20 to 23 at Tamulpur in the Baksa district under Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Bhutan and Nepal teams arrived late evening on Friday. South Korea and other teams will arrive on Saturday and Sunday.

“We have booked around 12 hotels in and around Guwahati to accommodate the players. Our officials and volunteers have been posted at the airport and hotels so that the players and officials don’t have to face any difficulties,” Assam Kho Kho Association (AKKA) President Rajib Prakash Baruah said.

Baruah also thanked Assam Police for providing sufficient security for the foreign players.

“Police have given us assurance that escorts for the teams will be provided to the venue from the place of stay. We are satisfied with the arrangement,” Baruah added.

Altogether 17 teams (both male and female) will participate in this event. The participating countries are – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka and the host India.

Team India: The Indian team will be announced on Saturday. Seventy players (both men and women) have been taking part in a coaching cum selection camp since March 14 in the indoor stadium at Sarosojai Sports Complex in Guwahati.

Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) General Secretary MS Tyagi will also arrive on the occasion.

Ranjana Sarania of Tamulpur who is on the list of probable is likely to make it into the national team.

Meanwhile, Asian Kho Kho Federation President Rajiv Mehta will reach Guwahati on March 19.