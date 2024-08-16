Football: Two Assam players in India U20 team for SAFF championship

Guwahati, Aug 16: Two Assam players have been selected to represent the Indian Under-20 football team in the SAFF U20 Men’s Championship 2024, to be played in Kathmandu, Nepal, from August 16 to 28.

Defender Manabir Basumatary and forward Gwgwmsar Goyary are part of the 23-member squad announced by head coach Ranjan Chaudhuri.



Manabir, who hails from Gossaigaon, is a product of the Tata Trusts of Excellence in Aizawl, and he represented Kerala United FC. Gwgwmsar also learnt his craft at the Tata Trusts of Excellence in Aizawl before joining Minerva Academy in Mohali.



Assam Football Association (AFA) secretary Sangram Brahma congratulated the players and said it will inspire other youngsters in Assam to excel.



“We are excited at this development. It’s a matter of pride for Assam and Bodoland. I know these two boys are talented and if they continue to work hard, I’m sure they will play in the senior Indian team soon. I congratulate the boys and wish them a bright future,” Brahma told The Assam Tribune.



SAFF U20 Men's Championship 2024, Nepal (August 16–28, 2024) fixtures:



Group A: Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka



Group B: India, Maldives, Bhutan

15:45 IST, August 19: Bhutan vs India (Group B)



15:45 IST, August 23: India vs Maldives (Group B)

17:15 IST, August 25: Semifinal 1 (Group A winners vs Group B runners-up)

17:15 IST, August 26: Semifinal 2 (Group B winners vs Group A runners-up)

17:15 IST, August 28: Final